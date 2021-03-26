The Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort is hosting Easter Sunday Brunch in April and making his debut with the brunch is new executive chef John Beriker.
Beriker has over 29 years of experience in the culinary world, which includes training with world renowned chefs Wolfgang Puck and Jean Marie Josselin.
Beriker has his own prestigious accomplishments, including several top notch "best" awards in Singapore, Thailand and Germany, and he has also received many awards locally, and across the United States, according to the press release.
"He has masterfully created our wide spread feast, which we will showcase on April 4," the release stated.
Families can enjoy a fun-filled afternoon with various activities, including a kid's jumper, a themed photo booth and the traditional egg-hunting contest. They'll also have Easter bunnies hopping around.
The meals will be provided by La Cascata, which offers Sunday Brunch favorites including kare-kare, prime rib, honey glazed ham, snow crab, mussels, a bulalo soup station, as well as a pancake and omelet station.
This year, the hotel is also providing a Japanese station with appetizing items from The President Nippon.
To satisfy everyone's thirst, there will be bottomless beer, wines, sodas, juices and iced tea. In addition, there will be a special pool pass rate of $10 for the day with a purchase of Easter Sunday Brunch.