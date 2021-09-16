For both Corman and me, travel spices up our lives. We love exploring new cities, historic and archeological sites, and natural wonders. We enjoy meeting new people from different cultural and ethnic backgrounds. And we both love to try new and exotic dishes from the various countries we visit. A highlight for both of us during our travels is enrolling in cooking classes that teach us how to prepare some of the more popular local recipes. We've taken cooking classes in Taiwan, Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand. We've incorporated a number of these recipes into our own family meals.
A rich variety of cultural and ethnic foods is definitely the spice of life! And, if the recipes come from Asia, like today's recipe, they'll likely spice up your taste buds too, if you know what I mean!
When I first came to Guam 45 years ago, I hadn't tried many spicy foods. My exposure to CHamoru and Filipino cooking changed all that! Today, I add hot peppers to many of my recipes, even those that don't call for them. I love spicy food!
Quick and easy
One dish Corman and I really enjoyed in Thailand was pad krapow gai, or spicy Thai basil chicken. Although we didn't learn how to make it in a cooking class, a Google search provided us with the recipe. We couldn't wait to get back to Guam to give it a try! Not only is this a delicious dish, it is pretty easy and fast to make. It's perfect for a quick dinner after a busy day at work. The meat used in this recipe is ground chicken thighs. I buy skinless, boneless chicken thighs at the grocery store and frequently ask the store's butcher to grind the chicken for me. Or I simply grind it myself in our food processor.
For me, the key ingredient to this recipe is the fresh basil leaves. Do not leave these out! We bought some basil plants at Home Depot and planted them in pots, so we always have easy access to these aromatic leaves. You add them just as you finish cooking the dish, then scoop the meat onto a plate of rice, and top it with a sunny side up fried egg. Yummy!
Enjoy!
Week 48: Pad Krapow Gai
(Modified from a recipe found on Allrecipes.com.)
Serves 3-4
Ingredients
1 pound ground skinless, boneless chicken thighs*
2 to 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
5 garlic cloves, minced
3 shallots, chopped**
4 Thai chilis (with or without seeds)***
1/3 cup chicken broth, or water
1 1/2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
1 tablespoon soy sauce
2 teaspoons white sugar
One bunch sweet Thai basil
Dash white pepper
4 eggs
White rice
Steps
1. Finely chop garlic and shallots. Combine in a small bowl and mix.
2. Mince the chilis, with or without the seeds, depending on the amount of heat you like.
3. Whisk chicken broth, fish sauce, soy sauce, chilis, white pepper and white sugar in a small bowl until well-blended.
4. If you didn't buy already ground chicken thighs, grind the chicken in a grinder or food processor.
5. Heat vegetable oil in a wok or large skillet on high heat. Stir in mixture of garlic cloves and shallots until fragrant. Then, add ground chicken and stir-fry until golden brown (about 2-3 minutes), breaking up the chicken into small bits. Add about 1 tablespoon of the sauce mixture to the wok; cook and stir until sauce begins to caramelize, about 1 minute.
6. Add the rest of the sauce to the cooked chicken and mix well. Continue to cook mixture until sauce glazes onto the meat – 1 or 2 more minutes. Remove from heat.
7. Sprinkle in well-washed basil leaves and continue to stir-fry for another 15 seconds or until basil is wilted.
8. Serve with white rice and a fried egg, sunny side up.
Notes
*I use a food processor to grind the chicken thighs. You can often ask the meat department of your local grocery store where you buy the chicken to grind it up for you.
**You can substitute onions for the shallots if you can't find any shallots.
***If you can't find Thai chilies, you can use Serrano or other hot peppers.