Spice things up with Thai green papaya salad

Would you like to add a little spice to your life? I suspect right about now a little spice sounds good! This pandemic has worn us all down. Many have lost their jobs or had their work hours cut back dramatically. We haven't been able to get together with friends and relatives to celebrate or observe milestones such as birthdays, weddings or funerals. We've even had to attend church via Zoom meetings. Then, just as conditions were beginning to improve and life appeared to be slowly returning to normal, the new COVID-19 variant is threatening to send us back into lockdown. We need a break!
When all else fails, do what I do to add spice to your life – get in your kitchen and try out a new recipe that features hot peppers!
I have just the right recipe to add that spark of spice you've been craving! Not long before the pandemic hit, Corman and my old high school friend, Chuck Knoles, and I took a trip to Thailand. While there, we visited our old friend, Victor Andre, former owner of Micronesian Goldsmiths. Victor lives in Bangkok. One evening Victor and his friend Kie invited us over for dinner. What a meal! We were treated to a multi-course authentic Thai dinner. The main course was yellow seafood curry. The side dish was today's featured recipe: Thai green papaya salad. Both were absolutely fantastic. For me, what makes Thai food especially appealing is the use of many exotic ingredients. In addition, many Thai dishes have a spicy kick to them. Over the past 45 years that I've lived on Guam, I've learned to love spicy foods!
As a parting gift, Victor and Kie gave us a popular Thai cookbook entitled "Cooking with Poo." I'm not making this up, that is the name of the book! "Poo" is the nickname of the author, Saiyuud Diwong. It just goes to show that some names translate differently depending on the culture. Putting aside the visuals the title might give you, it really is an excellent cookbook. Shortly after we returned to Guam we prepared several of the recipes. They were real winners! Of course, over time I explored other cookbooks and eventually I tucked the book away on a bookshelf in our pantry and forgot about it. Events from last Thursday enticed me to look for the cookbook to try out a new recipe. Corman and I got together for happy hour with some old friends at TuRe. One friend, Larry San Nicolas-Moore, brought a bunch of papayas from his garden to share with us. Larry has turned his entire yard into a vegetable and fruit garden. Talk about a green thumb! Anyway, he gave Corman and me two huge papayas. So we got to wondering about what we could do with them. We decided to save the papayas until Sunday night when we would have our family dinner and invite a couple of friends to join us. The main dish would be chicken adobo and the side dish would be Thai green papaya salad. Rum cake with vanilla ice cream would be the dessert.
On Sunday, Corman and I prepared a feast for our family and guests. While I prepped the adobo, Corman followed Poo's recipe and diced the papayas and carrots and chopped up the garlic and green beans for the green papaya salad. Using a mortar and pestle, I crushed the garlic and chillis then added the rest of the ingredients. The end result was a spicy delight that all our family and friends thoroughly enjoyed.
So if you want a cure for the pandemic doldrums, spice up your life with Poo!
Week 43: Thai Green Papaya Salad
Serves 6
Ingredients
1/2 pound green papaya, grated
1/4 pound carrots, granted
Fresh red chilis, to taste
4-5 cloves garlic
1/3 cup peanuts
1/2 cup green beans, cut into pieces
2 tablespoons dried prawns (optional)
2 tablespoons palm or cane sugar*
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons fish sauce
2 tablespoons tamarind juice/paste*
12-15 cherry tomatoes, cut into quarters
Steps
1. Mix the grated carrots and papaya together.
2. Use a mortar and pestle to crush the garlic and chillis. Be careful, the more you crush the chilis, the spicier your salad will be.
3. Add the peanuts, green beans, dried prawn and palm or cane sugar to the garlic and chili mixture, then crush with the pestle.
4. Add lime juice, fish sauce and tamarind juice then mix.
5. Add the tomato quarters.
6. Stir in grated papaya and carrots.
7. Add extra fish sauce and lime juice, to taste.
*We bought both cane sugar and tamarind paste at Pomika Sales (646-2970) in Tamuning.