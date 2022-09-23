Taste x Issin at Westin Resort

A longtime standard in local Japanese fare is now being featured at the popular lunch buffet at The Westin Resort Guam.
According to Westin executive chef Karl Lee, it's a collaboration between Taste restaurant and the culinary team at the venerable Issin Japanese Restaurant, which has been serving Guam customers for four decades. Issin relocated to the fourth floor of the hotel about 20 years ago, and a staff of about a dozen can handle up to 100 patrons in a tranquil dining room with a view. The restaurant also offers a large teppanyaki counter and a sushi bar.
Rudy Segovia, a Japanese cuisine chef and chef de partie at Issin, is a 20-year veteran of the restaurant.
"The restaurant and our kitchen team specialize in high-quality sashimi and sushi, traditional teppanyaki dishes, and classic shabu shabu or sukiyaki," said Segovia. "We have been seeing the same customers for my whole career here at Issin."
Longtime customers of the restaurant are probably aware that the well-known original owner of Issin, Tom Izuka, retired from ownership of the restaurant earlier this year, and now the establishment is managed by the food and beverage team at the Westin. According to chef Karl, literally nothing has changed at Issin restaurant.
"We follow the same recipes, employ the same service staff and utilize the same restaurant standard – we didn't change a thing," he said.
"We thought about some menu changes at first, but the feedback from the regular customers was that they liked the menu as is," he added. "There are so many styles of Japanese restaurants – sushi, teppanyaki, ramen – but Issin is really a traditional Japanese restaurant."
For dining at Issin restaurant proper, chef Karl has a tip: "I highly recommend the grilled codfish."
Culinary collab
For the Taste x Issin promotion, culinary staff from Issin bring their skills to Taste, the sprawling buffet-style restaurant located on the beach level of the property that can seat around 300 diners.
While the hot side of the buffet rolls out the savory items, like beef yakiniku, yakitori, salmon kamayaki (grilled salmon collar) and katsunabe (pork cutlet pot), chefs from Issin are manning the appetizer section assembling what are normally the big-ticket items at Issin, and the dishes that restaurant is known for: the sashimi and nigiri offerings.
"Our Issin chefs are in Taste making California maki, spicy tuna, Issin roll, tempura roll, sashimi and nigiri sushi," said chef Rudy.
Annerose Phaynie has been working at Issin since 1990.
"I started when the restaurant was located across from the old Fiesta Villa in Tumon – I've been working at this restaurant all my life," she said. "I'm familiar with all the longtime customers, and when they see me, they say 'Oh, you're still here!'"