"You've got to try their ube beer," said Danny Zuko, pointing at a booth set up between a few others by the wall of the packed hotel ballroom. "It's the best one here."
Danny – or was he Kenickie? These 1950s high school greasers all dress the same, with their slicked-back hair, white tees and blue jeans – was gesturing toward the booth of Harland Brewing Co., a special guest at the Circle K Craft Beer and Whiskey Festival.
The "Grease"-themed event, held Oct. 22 at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort in Tumon, brought together alcohol distributors and promoters for a Saturday night of retro rock 'n' roll music and dancing, with many of the attendees dressed as their favorite T-Bird or Pink Lady.
Other celebrants included brothers Mario and Luigi (or, rather, two gentlemen dressed up like the famous video game plumbers – it was a week before Halloween, after all).
The festival, put on annually in the years prior to the pandemic, had finally returned.
Also returning to Guam, a few years after their first-ever visit to the island, were husband and wife Nick and Naomi Marron of Harland Brewing.
"We’re like a small regional brewery; that’s the size that we like to think of ourselves in. We’re only distributed in Southern California, a little in Arizona," said Nick Marron, director of brewery operations and, along with his wife, co-founder and owner of the San Diego company.
"One of the flavors that we’ve done in our beers was inspired by our first trip out here," said Naomi, the company's chief of staff.
That flavor was their Ube Milkshake IPA, the beer that Kenickie – Danny? – and other festivalgoers had been gushing over all night. Naomi Marron described its origins during the couple's 2019 trip to Guam.
"We went to Guam Bakery – I don’t want to tell you how much we bought that day," she said, smiling.
"It was a lot," interrupted Nick Marron.
"One of the things that we thought about for months – and probably years afterward – was the ube doughnut that they made," Naomi Marron said. "Nick was, like, obsessed with it. ‘The color is so cool. The flavor is so good.' He took a picture and sent it to one of his brewers.”
Upon returning home to California from Guam – Naomi Marron, formerly Nauta, has roots and family on island – the brewers set to work, conducting research and testing out flavors until they got it just right. Thus was born the Ube Milkshake IPA.
Greased Lightnin' comes to Guam
Vanessa Villanueva was part of the team that made sure the Craft Beer and Whiskey Festival would be a success.
Villanueva, category manager in the retail marketing team at South Pacific Petroleum Corp., which operates the 76/Circle K chain on Guam, said she's a longtime fan of the festival.
“I’ve definitely participated and partook, so I was excited to see the other side of it," she said, adding that she's come to a deeper appreciation of these kinds of events "and all the coordinating it takes.”
Bringing the Marrons and their ube-flavored brew to Guam began as a stroke of luck, Villanueva said.
“Marvel Anderson – she was my predecessor, she relocated to San Diego – she knew the people at Harland Brewing, and so one of the different things for this year is that we brought in a brewery from the states.”
Another exciting new element of this year's festival was its "Grease" theme, Villanueva said, which came about during a team-building exercise earlier this year.
"Maybe February or January was kind of when the spark of the idea came about, like, ‘Maybe this would be cool? Yeah, that would be really cool!’" she said, as Rydell High School cheerleaders joined the fun on the ballroom's dance floor.
Glancing around as festivalgoers imbibed – some quaffing beer in plastic cups, and others whiskey from shot-sized beer mugs – Villanueva said it was encouraging to see the night's event was turning out so well after a yearslong pandemic pause.
“Now that the community and the world is opening up, we definitely want to continue the tradition of doing it yearly, so this is kind of the test of it," she said. "It’s great to see the turnout and the participation – it’s really fun. I’ve never witnessed this before, but it’s so fun to be a part of the team that put this on.”
A career highlight
Villanueva said she was also happy to witness the positive reception of the Marrons' flavorful brew at the festival.
"It’s a very special flavor for them, brought about by their visit here, and it’s just very special to have them here and bring it back to Guam, where it was kind of born."
The IPA, while new to Guam palates, is familiar to attendees of the brewing company's Ube Day event in San Diego, held annually the weekend before the popular Pacific Islander Festival Association gathering.
“It’s like a pre-PIFA fiesta; that’s how we think of it," said Naomi Marron.
Bringing their IPA to the craft beer and whiskey festival – to Guam – was "super special," Nick said, calling it "a career highlight."
“I mean, we have a whole festival dedicated to doing that beer," he said. "So, the fact that we can bring it out here for the people who inspired it, it’s amazing. That’s all we’ve ever wanted to do, honestly.”