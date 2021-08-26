This past week I learned that there is often a rich history behind our favorite recipes. On Tuesday, I decided to make spaghetti. This is a comfort meal for me. My mother would serve spaghetti to our family at least once a month when I was still living at home. Unfortunately, I never found her original recipe after she passed. So when I began making spaghetti, I used a Betty Crocker recipe. Over the years I've modified it a bit.
For some reason that I can't explain, as I was assembling the ingredients for the spaghetti, I began to wonder about the origins of this popular meal. I started googling "spaghetti," "spaghetti noodles" and "spaghetti sauce" to see what I could learn. I'd be willing to bet that most of you, like me, credit Italy with everything that goes into this universally loved meal. My research revealed that although Italy can be credited with certain aspects of developing a spaghetti meal, other countries played a major role in making this meal a possibility.
For example, the foundation for most spaghetti recipes is an abundance of tomatoes. Consequently, I assumed tomatoes were indigenous to Italy. I assumed wrong! Tomatoes are actually native to western South America and Central America. Over the centuries, different groups of people began to cultivate tomatoes, including the Aztecs of Mexico, who started growing and using tomatoes around 700 A.D. In fact, the word "tomato" comes from the Aztec word "tomatl." In 1521, the Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortez conquered the Aztecs. Along with an abundance of gold, Cortez also brought back tomato seeds to Spain upon his return. Initially, the plants were only used for ornamental purposes. But obviously, somewhere along the way, someone found out that tomatoes were not only visually attractive, they also tasted good! Before long, tomatoes were being cultivated throughout Southern Europe. The first recorded reference to tomato sauce was in the 1692 Italian cookbook, "Lo Scalco alla Moderna," written by Italian chef Antonio Latini.
Of course, you can't have spaghetti without pasta! Again, I assumed pasta originated in Italy and, again, I was wrong! Although there are differing opinions on this matter, the most popular theory is that pasta originated in China and was brought to Italy by the Venetian merchant Marco Polo upon his return to Italy in 1293, following his 24-year odyssey throughout Asia, including China. In a match made in heaven, some creative Italian cook fused the pasta and tomatoes together into a wonderful combination that we now call "spaghetti."
Through my research, I also learned that the popular combination of spaghetti sauce, pasta and hearty meatballs was a creation of Italian immigrants living in the United States. Between 1880 and 1924, more than 4 million Italians immigrated to the U.S. Although small meatballs were used in Italian cooking, the abundance of beef and canned tomatoes in the United States at the turn of the 20th century influenced Italian-American cooks to enlarge the size of the meatballs and serve them on pasta with a generous ladle of marinara sauce.
As I ate my spaghetti dinner last Tuesday evening, I found myself reflecting on the history behind this and other favorite recipes. I realized that I've gained an appreciation for this history and what this history can tell us about our ancestors and their travels, travails and accomplishments. Thank goodness for culinary adventurers!
Week 45: Spaghetti
(This recipe has been modified over the years from an original Betty Crocker recipe.)
Serves 8 to 10
Ingredients
2 pounds ground turkey or beef
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 large onions, chopped
5 garlic cloves, diced
Two 15-ounce cans diced tomatoes or Italian stewed tomatoes. (Drain the juice)*
Two 15-ounce cans tomato sauce
One 6-ounce can tomato paste
1 tablespoon dried basil
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt (more or less to taste)
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper (more or less to taste)
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1/4 cup red wine (optional)
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 box spaghetti noodles
Steps
1. Coat the bottom of a large pot with the olive oil and bring to medium heat.
2. Sauté the onions and garlic until softened and translucent.
3. Add the meat and cook until meat is browned – about 10 minutes. Stir frequently and break up pieces of the ground meat.
4. Add in all the other ingredients. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then lower to simmer and cook for 45 minutes, or longer to intensify the flavors. You can also put everything together in a slow cooker and put it on low for 8 or 9 hours.
5. Cook the spaghetti noodles as instructed. Ladle a generous portion of the sauce onto individual servings of the noodles.
*Stewed tomatoes add to the Italian flavor. Sometimes I use one can of each. Be sure to cut up the stewed tomatoes into smaller pieces.