Tiki beach vibes at TABU in Tumon

The Dusit cluster of properties in Tumon has converted what was once a modest entryway to the beach from the hotel into a cozy, casual and comfortable tiki-themed bar and grill.
Those familiar with the Dusit Beach Resort Guam, formerly the Outrigger Guam Beach Resort, will remember the large lounging platform close to the beach that also doubled as a roof for a spacious tiled area that led right to the sand and ocean. In retrospect, the spot occupies an ultra-prime slice of beachfront real estate and was being underutilized. A complete renovation has resulted in TABU, a laid-back concept that allows for board shorts, bikinis, bare feet and island vibes. A seductive mural created by local artist Jeff Ejan marks the entrance to the island beach bar.
Earl Thomas is the cluster director for food & beverage at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort, Dusit Beach Resort Guam and Plaza Shopping Center. Thomas recalls that the cluster's executive team did about a year's worth of planning for the concept, "to say that the location is prime is an understatement, and we didn't want to rush the project with the pandemic situation still in effect."
"When you think of a tiki bar, you think beachside, sand under your feet, and that's exactly what it is," said Thomas. Indeed, the sands of Tumon Bay lead up to the prominent side of the TABU bar that fronts the idyllic ocean view. "We like to think it's an immersive beach experience."
Customers have several options for enjoying the atmosphere at TABU. They can sit at the bar and soak in the view and island vibes, or kick back with friends on some wicker sofas. Some swings have been cleverly converted to seating right on the sand. Maybe sitting is still a little too upright for some, so lounging couches are available for customers that want to recline under the breezy shade of some large beach umbrellas, literally a stone's throw to the ocean.
"The designer did a fantastic job in creating the environment," said Thomas. "She really delivered the wow factor."
Food, drinks and live music
A staff of around 10 take care of customers at TABU, and management has seen to it that they are appropriately attired for a beach bar.
A simple food menu accompanies a full beverage menu that includes lavishly garnished tropical drinks.
"We are offering simple food items, like sliders, onion rings and chicken skewers – things that complement the beverage menu," he said.
Currently, TABU has booked Black Cinderella, the popular reggae band fronted by the popular vocalist and musician Gene Castro, on Thursdays and Saturdays.
"We are planning on a very robust live entertainment schedule, we just have to find the right acts that fit this venue because ultimately we will be providing live entertainment seven nights a week," he said.
TABU opens at 2 p.m., just in time to get primed up for a beautiful beach sunset. The scheduled closing time is 11 p.m., but Thomas adds, "We're supposed to close at 11, but if people are in the lounge and enjoying themselves, we have the flexibility to stay open until midnight or 1 a.m. We are looking to make this place fun, that's what it's all about."