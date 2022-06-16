Toh-Lee back in action at Hotel Nikko Guam

CHEF SUZUKI: Makoto Suzuki is the kitchen chef at Toh-Lee restaurant at the Hotel Nikko Guam. Suzuki formerly served as the chef at the highly regarded Toh-Ka-Lin restaurant in the former Hotel Okura Guam. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
One of the most spectacular dining rooms on island is back in action after lying dormant for more than two years of pandemic closure.
Toh-Lee, the Chinese restaurant on the top floor of the Hotel Nikko Guam in Tumon, is now serving a buffet lunch from Wednesday to Sunday.
Toh-Lee kitchen chef Makoto Suzuki is the man tasked with preparing the food that competes with – and ultimately complements – the restaurant's stunning view.
Chef Suzuki is working on three decades of experience in Chinese cuisine, starting at a hotel chain in Nagoya in 1983 at the age of 19.
People may be surprised to learn that chef Suzuki was the chef at the Toh-Ka-Lin, the highly regarded and popular Chinese restaurant at the former Hotel Okura in Tumon.
"I started at Okura in 1991, right after Supertyphoon Yuri," remembers chef Suzuki.
Chef Suzuki would move to Toh-Lee in 2011 serving a combination of hotel guests and local diners.
'It's our job to make our customers happy'
A kitchen staff of five at Toh-Lee prepare more than 30 menu items for the large dining room, which can seat about 140 diners. A couple of small function rooms are also available, which have access to the incredible view.
"This is Cantonese-style mostly, but we also prepare some other regional Chinese foods and other Asian dishes, like today we had Thai curry," said chef Suzuki.
The top dish, chef Suzuki reckons, is the Cantonese-style roast duck. The duck is seasoned with onion, garlic, salt, sugar and five spice, and prepared a day in advance before being hung in the Cantonese-style ovens for the lunch service.
The roasted duck is chopped up to order for buffet diners.
"Our main dishes change weekly, on the hot side. We always have a selection of chicken, beef, pork and seafood, along with fried rice and fried noodle," said the chef. "It's our job to make our customers happy, so we try to provide our diners a variety of healthy food."
The amazing view provides a backdrop from the appetizer and salad station, where you will find the salmon sashimi-Chinese style, century egg tofu and smoked scallops. Adjacent to that is the dim sum station, where steamer baskets of freshly prepared baos and shumai are quickly snatched up. Dumplings are also pan fried right on the spot.
STEAMY SELECTION: Diners are served a selection of dim sum from steamer baskets in the Toh-Lee buffet. Norman M. Taruc/The Guam Daily Post
"We try to use local products as much as possible to support our local farmers, fishermen and small businesses to help us all recover from the pandemic," said chef Suzuki. "Our goal is to have customers leave our restaurant with a big smile and feeling happy. Either for special occasions or just a moment to escape from a stressful day with a meal in a dining room with an excellent view."