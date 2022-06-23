An artisan coffee roaster in Tumon has started production on a brand of craft coffee that targets enthusiasts to a certain degree, but with the level of quality devoted to the beans will definitely pique the interest of coffee aficionados and connoisseurs, or even coffee purists.
Steven Kejiao Zhao is the owner and founder of Manta Coffee, a coffee bean and related products wholesaler, and he has a boutique coffee roasting operation at a commercial space across from the Pacific Islands Club in Tumon. The Manta Coffee roasting production cycle is very small batch, perhaps just a few pounds of beans at a time. The integrity of each step of the process is scrutinized by Zhao, carefully scanning the beans at every stage for rejects, which are quickly separated and discarded.
"Guam has many good coffee shops, but I am trying provide more options for local coffee drinkers who are seeking an artisan experience," explained Zhao. "Single origin coffee is my point now."
"I believe that freshness of the coffee is the key component, it's very important. After roasting, I advise that people finish the product within three weeks, that's the peak of its flavor. The flavor profile changes after three weeks," he said.
"This new coffee experience was introduced to me by architect Neil Paynter around 15 years ago. He was a connoisseur, even then," Zhao remembered.
In the preparation of coffee for tasting, Zhao moves quickly in each step of the process. A collection of scales, small precision grinders and pour over accessories are at his disposal after grinding off an exactly measured batch of beans. The steep is then executed, with a precise, tight and circular pour of quality water that's between 190-200 degrees Fahrenheit, from a gooseneck kettle. The entire extraction takes two minutes and 30 seconds, give or take.
The resulting brew is several shades of light amber with a taste that is surprisingly light, crisp and complex with no trace of bitterness. It's a completely new experience for regular coffee drinkers who may have been enjoying at least a cup a day for years, or even decades.
Tasting notes from these types of coffees resemble that of wines, with the use of words like fruity, floral and cocoa flavors. The lack of bitterness is almost stunning.
"We recommend people buying whole bean, and grinding for use," explained Zhao. "When it's ground, the flavor starts to change very quickly."
Currently the Manta Coffee brand is only available from the Upper Tumon branch of Infusion, but Zhao is working to get his product into stores and hotels.
He will be making a presentation on the preparation of coffee at the Infusion location in Upper Tumon on Tuesday, June 28, at 10 a.m.
You can reach out to Steven Zhao to discuss his coffee through Facebook Messenger.