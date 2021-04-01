Westin appoints new executive chef

Now that Guam has entered Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3, some hotel buffet restaurants are easing back into operation after making the necessary adjustments to the new pandemic protocols. Karl Lee, the newly appointed executive chef for the Westin Resort Guam, has been tasked with reopened the popular Taste restaurant at the hotel after a year of closure.
Chef Karl took the culinary helm at the Westin in December 2020, coming to Guam after opening the Kensington Hotel kitchens in Saipan. Lee said his career started in the late '90s, after completing his studies at the Kyung Hee University culinary program. He said he honed his chops during stints at the JW Marriott and Park Hyatt properties in Seoul – top-of-the-line properties for the respective brands.
Now chef Karl is managing a staff of 23 culinarians at Taste, and he has some plans.
High standards
"It's very exciting to join this team at the Westin – the staff is experienced, very hard working," he said. "I also want to try new ingredients and provide healthier choices."
Lee added: "Taste restaurant has a high reputation in Guam, so I must work hard to maintain a high standard."
You can now sample the talent of chef Karl at Taste restaurant from Thursday dinner to Sunday brunch, with lunch on Friday and Saturday.