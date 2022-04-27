Two Guam delegates made their island proud earlier this month during a pair of pageants in Tennessee and Nevada.
Casey Monique Mendiola won the title of Miss Voluptuous Continental Oceania 2022 during the Miss Voluptuous International pageant April 6 in Franklin, Tennessee. She also won Best in National Costume with her costume made by Kevin and Jenei Aguon.
Mendiola, a certified nursing assistant at Guam Regional Medical City, is married to Jerney Mendiola of Dededo. She is the daughter of Vicente Diaz and Clavelan Diaz of Chalan Pago, and the daughter-in-law of George Mendiola of Dededo and Rebecca Mafnas of Barrigada.
Raguindin sweeps, garners first runner-up in Reno
Charlene Yoshida Raguindin took first runner-up in the National Ms Curvy Elite pageant April 10 at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada. Charlene also won the Cover Model Award, Introduction Award, Best in Talent, and Best in Evening Gown.
Raguindin works with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services. She is married to Mark Raguindin of Mangilao and is mother to Tyra and Christianna Tianna, and grandmother to Lyra and Theo. She is the daughter of Joaquin M. and Frances B. Yoshida.
Mendiola and Raguindin are managed by Kevin and Jenei Aguon of Pitbull Empire.
Information was provided in a press release.
(Daily Post Staff)