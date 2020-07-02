Master magician Anthony Reed from the Encore Theater at Fiesta Resort in Tumon has just the trick to put some fun back into lives of island families and friends after months of hunkering down during the pandemic.
And the best part is you don't even have to leave your house.
On Friday, July 3, Reed will debut his one-of-a-kind interactive virtual magic show "Moments of Magic."
"This is a whole new format and way to present magic I have never even experienced, so it made me work really hard to dig into ... and now it's my chance to really shine and show people what is possible," Reed said.
Reed began performing magic at the age of 9. He started his professional career in Las Vegas, and has since toured the world and appeared on multiple television shows.
Reed wowed the audiences for years at the Encore theater. When COVID-19 forced his live show into a temporary hiatus, however, he kept his creative juices flowing by crafting a unique virtual performance families can enjoy from the comfort of their couch.
What to expect
"It's going to be a lot of fun – I had fun putting it together," he said. "There will be large illusions, optical illusions, close-up miracles, parlor-sized magic and some really good comedy."
Guests at home will be able to participate in the show, which Reed said is free of any technology-assisted "magic."
"I'm not going to use camera tricks," he said. "I'm not going to use editing."
Instead, Reed will draw on his well-honed craft to delight magic lovers on Guam and eventually, he said, other parts of the world.
"Right now I'm focusing on Guam because this is home for me," said the enthusiastic showman.
'Let's get together'
While Reed has put in countless hours of work, guest to the show don't have to in order to join – all that is needed in an internet connection, a laptop, desktop or smart TV, a deck of cards and a calculator.
The first 20 tickets will be sold at a special price of $55 per household. To reserve your "seats," visit EncoreGuam.com.
"So let's get together during this time that we are apart," Reed said.