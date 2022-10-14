The very term cancer is wrought with suffering, heartache and anguish. All of us have been affected by this sorrowful and tormenting disease in some way or another and those whose lives have been upended by it often feel displaced and overwhelmed.
The Guam Daily Post spoke with three nonprofits whose purpose is not only to fight against the disease, but also to ease the burden and distress for patients and caregivers after a diagnosis has been given.
Cancer patients deal with a physical and emotional toll while they are receiving treatment. Looking and feeling good about yourself can be a tremendous help for those in treatment and can give them a boost in their overall mood and disposition.
Once a patient is diagnosed with cancer, they can avail of services provided by the Edward M. Calvo Cancer Foundation, the American Cancer Society Guam Field Office and Guam Cancer Care.
Edward M. Calvo Cancer Foundation
Jennifer Calvo, president of the foundation, explained that EMCCF’s patient services program provides grants to local cancer patients that may be used to cover certain expenses related to their cancer treatment that are not normally covered by medical insurance.
“According to patient verification forms signed by grant recipients, many patients regularly use grant funds to purchase cosmetic items including wigs to address side effects of their treatment,” Calvo said. “For example, during the past year, about 15% (75 out of 507 patients) used their grant funds to purchase such items.”
The foundation currently uses its resources to facilitate the patient services program to provide direct financial assistance to local cancer patients, Calvo explained.
“In the past, the foundation has organized the Guam is Good Symposium, giving practical advice and guidance for navigating through life with cancer," which includes diagnosis, treatment, caretaking and estate planning, she said. “The symposium included tutorials from local cosmetologists to help patients look and feel good when experiencing the loss of hair and other physical side effects of cancer treatment.”
Calvo said hopefully EMCCF can organize another event like the symposium soon. She also said the foundation may collaborate with other local nonprofits to host something similar.
“The foundation hopes to resume its regular fundraisers next year now that most public health restrictions have been lifted,” she said.
Volunteers are always welcome to help with EMCCF events, Calvo said. Also, donations to the foundation may be made on www.guamisgood.org or at its office at 138 Martyr Street in Hagåtña, on the second floor above Cup & Saucer. To download an application for the patient services program, to make a donation or for more information regarding the Edward M. Calvo Cancer Foundation, visit www.guamisgood.org or call 671-472-6223.
American Cancer Society Guam Field Office
Marisha Artero, cancer support strategic partnerships manager with the field office, takes an active role in easing the burden for cancer patients to look and feel better while they receive treatment.
The ACS Guam Field Office stocks a wig closet filled with products to help patients cope with appearance-related side effects they may experience during cancer treatment. The wig closet includes wigs, wig liners, hats, beanies, crochet hats and scarves. The office is also equipped with a Breast Cancer Gift Closet, which provides post-surgical bras, breast prosthetics and comfort pillows available for women with breast cancer.
“During cancer treatment, hair can be lost when chemotherapy damages hair follicles, making hair fall out,” Artero said.
Patients respond differently to cancer treatment, she explained. Some may experience hair thinning and others can lose their hair. Hair loss can occur not only on the scalp, but on the rest of the body including the eyebrows, eyelashes and other areas.
“ACS provides patients with practical information to help them prepare for hair loss as well as access to an inventory of wigs, wig liners, cotton hats, beanies/crochet hats,” said Artero. “ACS is dedicated to assisting residents affected by cancer.”
In 2020, the American Cancer Society marked 50 years of providing support to cancer patients in Guam. The Guam office was established in 1970 and continues to serve approximately 350 patients annually. In 2021, it provided 135 head coverings – wigs, scarves and hats – to help women cope with the appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment.
The organization also provides information including science-based, trusted material available any day, at any time by calling 1-800-ACS-2345, or by visiting www.cancer.org. A library at the Guam office is stocked with up-to-date free brochures and books. For convenience, many items can be mailed.
The Reach to Recovery program at ACS involves trained volunteers who are breast cancer survivors who provide emotional and educational support for women who are facing or have had breast cancer surgery. Patients interested in connecting with a volunteer can access the program by downloading the Reach to Recovery app on their cellphone.
ACS also provides gas cards for patients in active treatment. Patients can receive up to four gas cards a year to help get them to and from their oncology appointments. In addition, ACS provides travel assistance that involves a partial reimbursement of up to $1,000 for the year for airfare and/or hotel assistance for patients who travel for cancer treatment. However, this is subject to change based on ACS’s partnership with the Guam Cancer Trust Fund.
Patients receive hotel guest rooms or hospitality houses through participating hotels, which allows cancer patients with one caregiver to qualify for room accommodations at a reduced rate while away from home for outpatient treatment not available locally, Artero explained.
For patients traveling to Honolulu for treatment, ACS can set up services with the Hope Lodge Honolulu where patients may qualify for free lodging for themselves and a caregiver. ACS also provides emotional support.
“The Guam office is a clearinghouse of information regarding additional resources in the community,” Artero said. “We can put you in touch with online resources like our cancer survivors network, designed as a free community for people who have been affected by cancer.”
Artero said ACS has been fortunate to be the recipient of donations by community members through the years.
“In 2020, Moani Muna donated more than 100 crocheted beanies that she made in honor of her mother-in-law,” Artero said. The beanies, referred to as Bachan’s Beanies, are available through ACS’s wig closet. “We are also fortunate to have received donations from Mr. and Mrs. Brian Lee for our wig closet supply. Mrs. Lee handmade over 100 hats to donate to our office.”
Artero said, “Volunteers are at the heart of all we do. To get involved, give us a call at 671-477-9451. We are always looking for volunteers to assist us in the office and for our fundraising activities. Our annual Relay For Life event is another key way families and businesses can get involved by forming teams to fundraise to help us fund our mission and/or volunteering their time and talent to support our events.”
Guam Cancer Care
Ellie S. Ongrung, senior patient navigator and one of six founders of Guam Cancer Care, explained the services provided by the nonprofit. Among the programs offered to local residents is Patient Navigation.
“Each navigator acts as a personal assistant in cancer care, should a patient require assistance with coordinating appointments, retrieving medical information, and acquiring medication or supplies,” Ongrung said. “The navigator is responsible for obtaining/coordinating on the patient's behalf.”
Guam Cancer Care also provides some financial assistance to cancer patients.
“We provide it in the form of co-pay/co-insurance or out-of-pocket costs for cancer-related services including chemotherapy, radiation treatment and cancer medication through pharmacies,” said Ongrung. “Navigators have the capacity to award up to $1,800 per quarter based on income eligibility. The awards are paid directly to the provider to ensure there are no barriers to access to treatment.”
Medical supplies based on a patient's cancer journey and needs are provided by Guam Cancer Care.
“We are able to provide nutritional supplements, incontinent supplies, durable medical equipment and vitamin supplements,” she explained.
An order from the patient’s treating oncologist is needed and supplies are based on availability. These supplies have no bearing on a patient’s financial assistance through our organization. Ongrung added that should the organization not stock certain items – for example, a hospital bed or oxygen concentrator – then coordination with a medical supply vendor will initiate and the patient's financial assistance will apply to the rental or purchase cost.
Another service provided by Guam Cancer Care is patient transportation through its partnerships with Cars Plus, Triple J and IP&E.
“Our organization is able to provide transport for a patient to and from their cancer treatment facility,” she said.
Guam Cancer Care also hosts and holds quarterly patient and caregiver support group meetings.
“The support group is to provide each patient and their caregiver an opportunity to share their cancer journey with other cancer warriors and learn/listen to a presenter of the patient's choosing. However, the pandemic put this service on hold. We will be re-implementing this service in October,” Ongrung said.
Other services include cancer screening and prevention through community and partner collaborations, and public outreach and education.
Guam Cancer Care was established in June 2011 and is in its 12th year.
“We have served over 3,100 cancer patients, completed more than 96,000 cancer screenings and have impacted over 50,000 school students through our educational programs,” Ongrung said. “Guam Cancer Care services are made possible through funding provided through the Guam Cancer Trust Fund and supported through multiple contributions from our community partners/supporters.”
Guam Cancer Care is fortunate to get assistance from many high school volunteers, military groups, church groups and individuals. To get involved, call the office at 671-969-2223.
Help she 'needed most'
Ronidajoy Simpliciano, a patient with Stage 4 breast cancer, expressed her gratitude and appreciation for ACS since the nonprofit provided her with the things she “needed most” in her treatment journey.
“Since I was given a wig by American Cancer Society, it made me feel positive and full of joy when I leave my house every day. I'm very thankful and I feel like I have real and natural hair again,” she said.
Simpliciano was sure to name Elena Santiago of ACS and described the representative as “extra accommodating” for allowing the cancer patient who lost her hair during treatment to choose the color and style of the wig she liked most.
For Simpliciano, feeling good about the way she looks is important.
To her fellow cancer patients and survivors, Simpliciano said, “Let's live a joyful, happy, normal life and make our physical appearance appealing.”
With her wig provided by ACS, Simpliciano said, “They don’t know it is a wig, if they don’t know me. I feel more confident. If there was a way to say it that means more than ‘thank you,’ I want to express that."