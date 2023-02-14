No reservation? No problem: 4 options for last-minute Valentine’s Day dining

Part of the stress that comes with Valentine’s Day occurs when forgetful couples, or single people, find themselves without a reservation on one of the busiest days for the food and beverage industry. While it can be a harrowing experience trying to find a place to eat, let alone explain the failed exercise with your date, Guam has plenty of options that might be untraditional, but are no less romantic or delicious than the more standard V-Day dinner.
Strawberries for your sweet tooth
Korean strawberries are highly sought after, and this month The Westin Resort Guam is taking the time to offer a bevy of desserts, and the fruit itself to locals and tourists alike.
Until Feb. 20, “guests can fall in love with an endless variety in its buffet of sweet and fresh strawberries from Korea paired with decadent strawberry desserts, savory bites, and free-flowing selected wines,” the Tumon hotel announced recently.
Live your high-tea fantasy with the middle-of-the-afternoon meal, since the dessert buffet is open from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the lobby level dining room Mix.
Diners can also take a chance at winning a daily $25 gift certificate good for Starbucks drinks at Mix, by posting their photos with designated hashtags to Instagram or Facebook.
Price: $27 for children ages 4-11, $45 for adults, $65 with free-flowing wine.
Red light ramen
The annual day for lovers is a lot about ambience, and while its signature red light bathes its diners year-round, Max Ramen Noodle in Tamuning will definitely help set the mood – even during a last-minute date.
Owner Max Ojima makes the ramen and udon noodles by hand, and offers a simple menu of 10 dishes. Max Ramen Noodle, alongside Chalan San Antonio in Tamuning, is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week, and for lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
The pork yakisoba and gyoza ramen are among customers’ favorites.
Feel free to take a seat and eat there, or take your meal to go with nearby picnic spots a stone’s throw away, like the Archbishop Felixberto Flores Memorial Circle, Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park or any of the romantic alcoves along Tumon Bay.
Price: 10 items are on the menu for $10 each.
Stonefish to stay or take-away
The newest restaurant on this list is Stonefish Grill, located inside the Tumon Golf Driving Range in Upper Tumon.
Known for its Hawaiian lunch plate inspired menu and big portions, there are a couple of benefits to stopping by Stonefish today. Not only can couples hit some golf balls before or after their meal, but the in-restaurant bar can also make sure your favorite cocktail is a part of your celebration of love. Those not partaking in alcohol aren’t left out, their calamansi cooler requires no extra kick to quench your thirst.
But their most tempting offer is a takeout special, where diners can conjure up their favorite two-choice plate for $14 or $18, depending on the items desired. These plates can be picked up as early as 10:30 a.m., according to the restaurant.
Past diners have raved about the mochiko chicken with optional sauce additions, and also its take on Filipino bisteak, Korean pork bulgogi, and meatloaf.
Price: Appetizers range from $10-$17. Entrees range from $17-$41. Take-away specials: $14 and $18 for a two-choice plate with sides.
Food truck variety
For those looking to completely lose the fanciness and frills that can come with Valentine’s Day, or for the date who just can’t decide on one food option – tonight’s food truck gathering up north could be the perfect dinner choice.
Like it does every Tuesday, the Dededo Farmers Market is hosting a caravan of food trucks, typically about a dozen, with a variety of price points and cuisines on offer.
It’s a great date to consider for parents of love-struck teens who want to support their child’s first serious relationship without leaving them unattended, or for couples who want to include their own children in a casual, engaging Valentine’s Day meal.
With inflation driving up food prices, knocking out some of your produce shopping while you’re at it is an added bonus to checking out the food trucks, and can be a nice addition to some gift buying at the many shops doing business in Dededo.
Price: Varies per food truck. Cash highly recommended.