Guåhan Sustainable Culture donated 50 bags of fresh local produce and 40 seedlings on July 3, to senior citizens residing in Summer Town Estates in Dededo.
"Our organization received a donation of seedlings from Paloma Farms and combined it with our weekly produce bag donations, which were filled with a variety of local produce to include kangkong, cucumbers, longbeans, winged beans, calamansi, hot peppers, eggplant, bitter melon, tomatoes, breadfruit and more," said Michelle Crisostomo, GSC president.
"The Summer Town housing units come equipped with planter boxes for their personal gardening, so the okra, cherry tomato and green bean seedlings were a great addition to promote food security and a healthier lifestyle for the senior residents."
The Supporting Farmers, Sustaining Families program aims to help local farmers who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the program has assisted 35 local farmers.
Also under the initiative, GSC uses funds raised by a GoFundMe campaign to pay farmers for excess produce. The produce bought is donated to organizations currently helping and feeding families in need.
The seedlings also provide families with options to grow their own food and save money.
'People are excited about this'
Marlyn Oberiano, vice president of the organization, said they've received calls from the community, including many senior citizens, looking for seedlings.
"We're thinking of doing a seedling drive because we've received a number of calls," she said. "People are excited about this."
Kristin Oberiano, GSC board of directors member, said the organization has hosted drive-thru produce bag distributions in partnership with the mayors' offices in the villages of Barrigada, Umatac, Mongmong-Toto-Maite and Santa Rita.
They've also partnered with other nonprofit organizations and community groups such as WestCare, Micronesian Climate Change Alliance, Para Todus Hit, I Hagan Famalao'an, Filipinos for Guåhan, Mañelu Guam, the Chuukese community in Guam, Catholic Social Services, Oasis Empowerment and the Salvation Army Guam Corps, to reach out to as many people as possible.