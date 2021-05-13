Opake reopens tomorrow in Upper Tumon

A local lifestyle brand that had to shut down completely for the pandemic has not only rebounded from the closure, but they are now expanding to a hip new retail space and fully stocked skateboard shop in Upper Tumon.
Opake, the brand started in 2012 by entrepreneur Ed Gaza, like many other businesses, closed March 20, 2020, when the government halted all commerce, with the exception of essential businesses. Opake Vice President Jon Jose remembered clearly, "We didn't want to get sick, number one; and there was so much uncertainty because all of the pandemic retail protocols had yet to be developed."
Jose explained that the team was able to ramp up the e-commerce side of the business about a month into the pandemic closures.
"The Opake community came through for us, and we were able to continue sales through e-commerce," he said.
Opake fills a unique niche by providing apparel and accessories, skateboards, skate hardware and art supplies to its customers. As described by Jose, the Opake brand represents a confluence of shared, core interests: skateboarding, art and local living, which includes the beach, cooking and island lifestyle.
The new store will occupy about 1,200 square feet on the ground floor of the ACC Building in Upper Tumon, and the owners are providing all new designs for the Friday grand reopening.
Find more information on Opake products at www.opakeguam.com and on Instagram @opake_guam.