As a sign of the changes the COVID-19 pandemic has wrought on island, Archbishop Michael Byrnes delivered Palm Sunday Mass and other Masses via livestream, instead of before a crowd of people at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña.
Church pews and buildings were empty, and will continue to be so for weeks or months.
"I don't ever remember Catholic churches on Guam being closed before," Yigo resident Lou Klitzkie, a devout Catholic and a World War II survivor, said on Tuesday.
Guam is battling with the virus that's already killed four and infected more than 100 others on island.
"No matter what faith you adhere to or believe in, this pandemic is a test for us all as a people," Father Mike Crisostomo, vicar for the clergy of the Archdiocese of Agana, said on Monday.
For decades, Guam's Catholics would crowd the cathedral and village parishes for the daily Masses during Holy Week.
This year, COVID-19 has forced Catholics to observe the sacred days under home confinement.
The annual Good Friday trek to Mount Jumullong Manglo by devotees has also been postponed, according to Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco, whose family has been helping organize the religious tradition.
"So we will just pray at home. It's the same as what we did for Palm Sunday. We hung palms on our front door and on our fence," the mayor said.
'Divine intervention'
Klitzkie, who co-founded the Laity Forward Movement to help victims of clergy sex abuse get justice, said she looks at this pandemic as divine intervention, giving people "the time to reflect on who we are and where we are going."
"I have been devoting a lot of my time in prayers, meditations and sacrifice, saying two or three rosaries daily, reading Sunday Gospels and other scriptures, Act of Spiritual Communion, Chaplet of Divine Mercy and Station of the Cross on Fridays during Lent," she said.
To prevent further spreading the virus on Guam, Catholic parishes and churches have been closed for public gatherings and celebrations.
This means Klitzkie and thousands of others who have been regularly attending Sunday Masses and other holy days of obligation. But they have been coping.
"I have a sanctuary in my patio complete with a crucifix, Blessed Mother's Statue and other favorite saints statues with perpetual prayer candles. This is where I do my prayers and meditations," she said. "I pray for our Holy Father, Archbishop Byrnes and our clergy. I also pray for those afflicted with coronavirus and those who died."
Despite the changes, Klitzkie said she still upholds her faith dearly.
"Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week. Although churches are closed, many faithfuls will be devoting much of their time in prayer, fasting and abstinence especially during Holy Week."
The church altered some centuries-old traditions related to the observance of Holy Week, to adhere to social distancing and public health emergency orders.
Moreover, through social media platforms, many churches have reached out to their people to continue to provide worship services, spiritual support and faith activities.
"Now the family is truly investing and living the domestic church," Father Crisostomo said.
These unprecedented circumstances will also reveal people's resolve to help one another or destroy each other, he said.
"I believe we are being tested and humanity will succeed and overcome this virus outbreak," the priest said. "It is at the core of our people to genuinely help and reach out to others in time of need."
'Let's not fail'
Concerned Catholics of Guam President David Sablan said the pandemic is a test of people's faith, "so let's not fail."
"This crisis is shaking us to realize how much smaller we are than this virus or any other microorganism that can make us ill or die," Sablan said. "The lesson to learn here is: Humanity is a gift from God."
Crisostomo believes people are indeed succeeding the test.
"At first, it may have felt like an uphill battle, but more and more people every day are complying with the executive orders," he said. "People are helping their neighbors in need, businesses are offering various deals to assist their customers, and the list goes on."
Klitzkie also believes that people are overcoming this test of faith "by their strong belief in the Catholic Church and following their traditions of a life of prayer, penance, sacrifice and other charitable work of mercy, especially during this pandemic crisis."
Profound changes in religious practices in response to the coronavirus pandemic have prompted church leaders to appeal to people's spirituality and prayerfulness, to help deal with today's health and economic challenges.
"This is an opportunity unlike other years to create an atmosphere of prayer and holiness in the midst of suffering and isolation," Crisostomo said. "This Holy Week will be a great testament of people's faith in a God who has not abandoned us, but is with us during this pandemic."
This pandemic, Sablan said, has forced people to stop their routine daily activities and reflect on the things that matter the most, "God and the spiritual and physical health of our family members and friends."
"If there ever is a time for the community to pray for God's mercy and help, this is one of the positive things coming out of this pandemic crisis. We must reflect on our lives through deep prayer, asking for God's forgiveness and mercy. Have we been living according to God's commandments? Do we love God and do we love our neighbors? This is a time to reflect on those two questions and deepen our love for God," he said.
The pandemic hits Guam as the Catholic Church continues to reel from the clergy sex abuse crisis. About 80% of the island's population is Catholic.
'Joy and a feeling of peace'
But while people are praying, fasting and meditating at home, others said they miss going to church to attend Mass and receive communion, especially during Holy Week.
"But kneeling and praying in front of Santa Marian Kåmalen at home every night gives me joy and a feeling of peace," Klitzkie said. "I thank God every day for his many blessings and love for me and my family, in that he suffered and died on the cross for our salvation that we may live."
