PBS Guam unveils free educational programming for kids

PBS Guam announced last week their launch of free educational programming for smart phones and smart television on their second channel PBS Kids 24/7.
The launch of the channel will offer Guam 18 hours of programming dedicated to educating children in the 2- to 8-year-old age range.
To access PBS Kids 24/7, use your smart TV or phone to tune in on digital channel 12.1. The free kids shows will start at 6 a.m. and sign off at midnight daily. The program began April 8.
According to PBS Guam, the COVID-19 mandate amplifies the need for quality educational television for children on island.
General Manager Ina Carillo said the channel launch was already in the works, but they wanted to hurry and make it available because of the pandemic and the fact that public schools are closed.
"We were trying to launch it by June or maybe the end of May, but we just sped things up and tried to get it available as soon as possible, considering kids are in the homes now and in need of additional educational resources," she said.
The programming, unlike some cartoons or other programming for children, is innuendo and violence free.
"With PBS, our whole business model is to provide programming for the underserved and other demographics. With PBS Kids, the mission is to prepare the child to enter school," she said.
Carillo said the channel is as much about the parents, caregivers and educators as it is about the kids.
'Appreciated by parents'
Trina Cruz is one of those parents. She has two daughters under the age of 7 who enjoy PBS Kids regularly.
"My kids have been PBS kids for years. They are fans of the different shows," Cruz said. "Any educational type of programming is very much appreciated by parents like me who need to educate their children and keep them entertained."
The channel will broadcast several of its more popular shows, including "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood," "Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum," "Molly of Denali" and many others.
"We felt it was important to bring this service to the kids of Guam as soon as possible and look to add PBS Kids 24/7 to our partnering cable providers very soon," Carillo said.