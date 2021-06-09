On the heels of a successful participation in the Inside Out Finance Forum, the LGBTQ+ production team of Rain Valdez and Rachel Leyco of Now>Ever Artists and Shant Joshi and Lindsay Blair Goeldner of Fae Pictures are heading to Guam and Hawaii to prep for the trans-led romantic comedy "Re-Live: A Tale of an American Island Cheerleader."
Written by Valdez and Leyco, the story was inspired by Valdez's experience growing up in Guam.
"The location scout is aiming to secure iconic Guamanian landmarks for the movie, including Simon Sanchez High School, where Valdez went to school, as well as local corporate, government and community investment into film production infrastructure on the island," the announcement states. "The Guam Visitors Bureau and lieutenant governor's office are working with the team in building capacity and incentives."
The film will be directed by Valdez ("Razor Tongue"), who will also star as Rowena, with Leyco ("Chicago Fire," "Games People Play," "Atypical") co-starring as Rochelle, the uptight but loving sister to Rowena. "Re-Live" was officially selected as the winner of the 2019 Inside Out Pitch Contest and was included in the 2021 Inside Out Film Finance Forum, according to the release.
"When 29-year-old transgender actress Rowena Vega learns her 10-year high school reunion is hosting a 'Do-Over Week,' she returns to her home town of Guam to finally live out her childhood dream of becoming a cheerleader," the release states. "In her heartfelt homecoming, she learns to value the family she left behind and embrace who she truly is."
Indie film and television producer Shant Joshi of Fae Pictures and 2020 Primetime Emmy-nominated actress Valdez will serve as producers. Principal photography is expected to begin in April 2022.
'A pivotal role'
"We are so thrilled to be at this stage with the project. Guam plays a pivotal role in the script, so we want to make sure we represent the American island and its Indigenous islanders with honor and respect," stated Leyco and Valdez.
"Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month just ended, and there's so much we want to tell in this story about the Filipino American diaspora in Guam. Now with Pride Month just getting started, our core team of queer filmmakers are excited and passionate to be bringing this authentic and revolutionary story to life."