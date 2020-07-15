On Saturday morning, hundreds of Guamanians lined up for a chance to get a garden kit, soil and mulch.
I Hagan Famalåo'an Guåhan, together with the Department of Agriculture's Agriculture Development Services division, Northern Soil and Water Conservation District, Chamorro Land Trust Commission and the Mangilao Mayor's Office, distributed more than 200 home garden kits.
"We're responding to the need of people during our COVID-19," said Jessica Nangauta, a founding member of I Hagan Famalåo'an Guåhan. She said the goal is to help residents, particularly those who have lost their jobs, to plant their own food. She said it's about "going back to the land to increase food security and food sovereignty."
To avoid a crush of people, the kits were distributed in a drive-thru line. As each car came up to the tent at the Agriculture offices in Mangilao, they were asked to fill out a short form before they received their kit. By 10 a.m. the line of cars reached as far back as Price Elementary School, but they were cleared in less than 30 minutes as organization members and community volunteers, alongside the Mangilao Mayor's Office staff, quickly loaded kits into cars.
"That's more than 200 already," one volunteer said, after distributing a kit to a resident.
Before the expected closing time of 11 a.m., the organization had already surpassed its goal of distributing 150 kits.
On Tuesday, the organization sent out a press release saying the response was so great they won't be able to hold a distribution event scheduled for July 18.
"All 150 home garden start-up kits have already been distributed to the community," the organization press release stated. "There was no exclusionary criteria to receive a kit, kits were given on a first-come first-served basis. Although limited to one per person."
"We want food sovereignty. We want food security for Guam. We are here to help our community benefit and thrive," emphasized Chelsa Muña-Brecht, director of the Department of Agriculture.
I Hagan Famalåo'an Guåhan, Inc. is a contemporary CHamoru women's organization established in August 2019. They were awarded a grant from the indigenous Pawanka Fund to distribute 150 home garden kits used to reduce the impact of COVID-19. IHFG has additional COVID-19-related community projects funded through this grant, the press release stated.