An e-x-c-i-t-i-n-g musical comedy is coming to the stage starting tonight at the University of Guam.
The UOG Fine Arts Theatre is reopening its doors with six performances of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," UOG announced Wednesday.
Performances will be held at 7 p.m. tonight, Friday and Saturday, and at 7 p.m. April 28, 29 and 30.
The story follows six quirky adolescents competing to win first place in the Spelling Bee, which is run by equally quirky grown-ups who learn valuable life lessons of their own throughout the competition.
"Originally produced on Broadway by James Lapine in 2005 and a nominee for six and winner of two Tony Awards, the show is fun and filled with catchy tunes and improvised moments," UOG stated in a press release. "Members of the community may even be called up to participate."
The cast includes Tristan Doyle, Mel Etumai, Mariam Kuhja, Jeffrey Morales, Justine Losinio, Peggy Pixley, Kalani Sisson, Derek Smith and Rinisa Torres.
Admission for the family friendly production is $10 for general admission, $20 for families of up to six with one or two adults, $5 for seniors, $5 for youth under 12, and free for UOG and Guam Community College students. Tickets are available at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night of the show.
For more information, call Jeannette at 671-735-2700, email Troy at tmcvey@triton.uog.edu or visit the UOG Theatre Facebook and Instagram pages.
Information was provided in a press release.
(Daily Post Staff)