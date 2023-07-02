Jeizer Ebias Panzo
of John F. Kennedy High School
Jeizer Panzo believes that education and the values taught by his parents, including respect and appreciation, are essential in helping eradicate poverty and hunger. He is a team player in the volleyball courts and when playing bass guitar, Panzo feels ready to take on the challenges that would take him closer to his dream career in the engineering industry.
"I am more than willing and more excited to experience the most challenging part of my studies. If I would be lucky in achieving my dream, I would love seeing myself innovating solutions in a professional approach in order to help better the community," he said.
Sophia Claudine Espaldon
of Harvest Christian Academy
Passionate about pediatrics, Sophia Espaldon looks forward to expanding her world to medically help impoverished countries and those unable to access affordable healthcare. When not helping out at the Guam Department of Education, Guam Regional Medical Center and teaching piano at Junyfore Music Studio, she enjoys playing in the courts as varsity captain in both basketball and volleyball, practicing her leadership skills.
"In ten years, I see myself beginning my medical practice after graduating from school. I plan on focusing on pediatric studies because I'd like to practice in impoverished areas to work for a nonprofit organization that provides services to unfortunate children," she said.
Elijah Dayrit Garcia
of Saipan Southern High School
Eager to continue learning, Elijah Garcia sees education as his guiding light towards his passions and career goals, including for cybersecurity worldwide and how he can help in Saipan’s local businesses. His leadership roles include acting as the vice president of his school’s sports club and captain of the basketball team. Garcia also takes part in the NMI basketball team, and helps out as a student tutor and basketball trainer outside of school.
"I am able to help by continuing to offer my time to volunteer for my community. As for the future, I eventually plan to return to Saipan. I plan to continue my career on Saipan, become involved with the community through basketball and support local businesses," he said.
Angel Bernabe Velasco
of Okkodo High School
On island or abroad, representing her community is what Velasco values when sharing her talents in robotics, choir and spoken word poetry. Continuing her passion for STEM, she looks forward to exercising her skills in entrepreneurship and finance, including accounting - and sharing her abilities on Guam while also connecting and learning from the global citizens she’ll meet along the way.
“I will strive to be a better leader in my community as well as by helping those who are financially illiterate to understand budgeting, financial expenses, and similar subjects so that they will never be a target to those who want to hurt them financially. Trust, honesty and understanding are values that I live by and I will make sure I will uphold these values in my career and the community throughout my lifetime," she said.
Maya Quilit Andres
of John F. Kennedy High School
The importance of bringing students together is what Andres valued as the secretary of her graduating class of 2023. Whether it be student government, volleyball, National Honor Society, or singing in the honor choir Vivace, community is what comes first in school. It also drives her dream of becoming a biomedical engineer, ready to team up with like-minded individuals and guide and help patients to the right medical treatment.
“Being able to receive the opportunity to study at the University of Southern California is such a blessing, and I’d like to share my experiences with public school students regarding the college application process. With a degree in biomedical engineering, I plan to be part of solutions for better health care wherever I go," she said.
Keala Cruz
Of Okkodo High School
With the goal of obtaining a master’s degree in environmental engineering, Cruz aspires to engineer solar panels that can rely on renewable resources. A recent Okkodo High School graduate who served as the Student Body Association president and is currently a member of the governor's youth council, she will be attending the University of Notre Dame. Her life has been greatly influenced by her mom, a figure who not only holds the valued title of being her best friend but also her mentor. Education holds a paramount significance in her life, and she firmly believes that with the right tools and resources, she, along with many others, can achieve greater things in life.
“I’m hoping to have a college experience that can bring me a lot of real world experiences and friends. I hope to learn enough to be successful in life and experience enough fun to look back and think, 'Wow, that was a great time,'" she said.
Anherutowa Calvo
Of George Washington High School
Placing education at the forefront of his endeavors, Calvo has dreams that soar and a desire to succeed. With his focus on discovering treatments for the many illnesses plaguing the planet, particularly cancer, he strives to become a biological and chemical engineer. His dreams are drawing near as he treads the path to Princeton University. With knowledge as his compass, he endeavors conquer the challenges he may face.
“I will one day come back to the island of Guam to provide others a chance at higher education; to create change in the public school education system and normalize attending school abroad to prompt challenge," he said.
Agham Elamparo
Of Simon A. Sanchez High School
Inspired by his father, Elamparo hopes to to learn more about the engineering field and network with other people in his position. He holds education in high regard, recognizing its immense value in laying a solid foundation for comprehending the knowledge essential for achieving his desired career aspirations. While acknowledging the importance of experience, Elamparo believes that education could enhance his ability to derive greater insights from future experiences.
“In the future, I can design or help develop low-cost housing if it’s needed, or develop facilities that improve the community’s quality of living and contribute to having a greener environment," he said.
MinJae Kim
Of John F. Kennedy High School
Setting his sights on the pursuit of a degree in biomedical engineering, Kim is driven to make a meaningful impact. He yearns to manufacture artificial organs that not only transcend financial barriers, but also prioritize the safety and well-being of individuals. With his mother being his greatest influence, he learned hard-work and the importance of education. He perceives it as a transformative force that has the power to reshape one's outlook on life, offering fresh perspectives and broadening horizons. Kim assumes the role of a guiding light, offering his wisdom and support to those in need, exemplifying his innate desire to uplift and empower others.
“Ever since I was little, I’ve always enjoyed building things and coming up with fascinating ideas. I wish to turn that enjoyment into something useful and contribute more to the world," he said.
D’anahlei Rodriguez
Of Kagman High School
Taking pride in serving her community, Rodriguez strives to improve the health care system and be the change she thinks it desperately needs. Through the gift of education, she has been presented with opportunities that one could dream about. With determination and commitment to her beliefs, she ardently strives to pursue the study and application of both western and traditional medicine. Her dedication to self-advocacy propels her forward, as she navigates through healing her community with a resolute spirit. She believes that education holds the power to transform her community for the better.
“My passion is my drive and there is no other direction, but forward. Although I may be away from our rock, I will persevere through all difficulties with my family and home in my hearts and mind because they are always right behind me," she said.