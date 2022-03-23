Donations of time, effort, love or even dog food is welcomed by Guam Animals in Need and there’s no better time to acknowledge this than on National Puppy Day, which is celebrated on March 23.
Guam’s lone animal shelter, located in Yigo, is typically crowded and the pets are all in need of a forever home.
The 2006 creation of National Puppy Day is attributed to author and pet lifestyle expert Colleen Paige, who first brought to national attention the many dogs across the nation who needed to be rescued and given a forever home. She first created National Dog Day in 2004. It is celebrated in August.
The idea behind National Puppy Day is to focus attention on puppies in need of adoption, and on the abuses found in puppy mills, but also to celebrate these furry little companions, according to MyPetsies.com, an online blog.
“The day also brings awareness to the need for care of and homes for orphaned pups as well as to educate people about the horrors of puppy mills across the country,” the site continues. “Puppies are a big responsibility. Be sure to consider everything involved and adopt from a shelter.”
Residents who want to adopt a pet from GAIN can browse their website at www.guamanimals.org. An adoption fee of $125 per pet is required and all adopted pets will be sterilized, microchipped, and updated with a vaccine(s), dewormer, along with given flea/tick treatment. It’s advised to bring a carrier/kennel if adopting a feline upon pick up.
Anyone interested in adopting from GAIN can fill out and submit an application. The shelter is able to accommodate in-person application processing by appointment between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.
The shelter also continues to accept supplies, according to Alison Hadley GAIN’s Executive Director, among the most needed are: kitty litter, bleach, and dry puppy food. Items can be donated to the shelter any day of the week by appointment between 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Alternatives for shelter donations would be volunteering and participating in GAIN’s supply drive at Cost U Less located in Harmon. Interested participants can contact the shelter’s foster coordinator through email at frannie@guamanimals.org.
Any volunteers under the age of 16 must have a parent/guardian, or school advisor present during the time of their assistance at the supply drive. Additional items accepted include wet cat food, used towels or blankets, along with opened bags of dog/cat food or treats, and office supplies (such as printer paper and sharpie pens).
GAIN is also accepting volunteers at their shelter for residents 16 and older. Volunteering duties primarily focus on Doggy Socialization– where residents are able to help teach puppies how to behave around other animals or people. Interested individuals can email Ms. Tina Erickson at tina.erickson@guamanimals.org for more information to schedule a shift.
For more information or inquiries about donations, volunteering, and future pet adoption please contact GAIN at 671-53-4246, or email them at info@guamanimals.org.