Scare up some Halloween-themed cocktails with these 5 recipes

Halloween is a hair-raising holiday we celebrate to pay homage to scary and sweet traditions every year, but after we outgrow trick-or-treating, it isn’t uncommon for many of us to enjoy some adult beverages with our family and friends.
Whether you enjoy them at your favorite haunt or mix them yourself for a Halloween party or celebration at home, look no further for a few cocktail ideas suited for the Halloween weekend. For the witches and warlocks who partake in alcoholic beverages, we remind you to do so safely and responsibly.
Halloween cocktails should have sweet and bold flavors that remind us of the candies we enjoyed during the holiday. Whether fruity or chocolate, we have some cocktails for you. While you get dressed up in your costumes and prepare for the ghostly eve, leave the drink recipes to us this year.
Sinister syringe shots
This shooter gets its spine-tingling look from plastic syringe party favors available during Halloween. Its flavor is reminiscent of sweet and tart fruity candies we fished out of our loot bags after trick-or-treating the neighborhood. The peach flavor together with a slightly sour spike from the lime juice and tart cranberry is the perfect combination for any guy or ghoul looking to celebrate safely.
Ingredients
2 parts vodka
1 part peach schnapps
Splash of lime juice
2 parts cranberry juice
Directions
Add vodka, peach schnapps, lime juice and cranberry juice to a cocktail shaker.
Add ice and shake until chilled.
Strain into a glass and fill plastic syringe favors with the red-colored shooter.
Mad Scientist Cocktail
This fruity cocktail looks like it was created in a laboratory by an individual touched with madness. It is well-suited for All Hallows Eve. The blue curacao has an orange-citrus flavor that is complemented by the sweet and sour and rounded out by the flavor of rum. The bright-blue color from this grown-up cocktail is one for the books this Halloween – and every year thereafter.
Ingredients
1 part light rum
1 part Blue Curacao
2 parts sweet and sour
1 part lemon-lime soda
Directions
Pour the rum, blue curacao and sweet and sour over ice into a Collins glass and top with lemon-lime soda.
Use a fun party favor or piece of candy to garnish to complete the spooky look.
Purple Poison Cocktail
The blueberry puree used to make this cocktail gives it its purplish tinge and adds a slightly sweet and tart flavor, which balances out nicely with the orange liqueur. Lemon-lime soda adds just the right amount of sparkle to add to your celebration. While you toast your fellow ghosts and goblins, remember not to spook and drive.
Ingredients
2 parts vodka
1 part orange liqueur
1 part blueberry puree
Splash of lime juice
Club soda
Directions
Combine vodka, orange liqueur, blueberry puree and lime juice in a cocktail shaker.
Add ice and shake.
Strain into a cocktail glass and top with club soda.
Grown-up Creamy Chocolate Martini
Halloween is not complete without at least one creamy chocolate cocktail. This martini mimics the flavors of a similar frozen concoction but is a smaller version without the ice. This sipper is rich and sweet with all the flavors of a grown-up Halloween treat. You can top the martini with whipped cream, chocolate shavings, a piece of chocolate, crushed chocolate cookies or a favor to make it the best treat of your night.
Ingredients
1 part Irish cream such as Baileys
1 part coffee liqueur such as Kahlua
1 part vanilla vodka
Chocolate syrup for glass
Directions
Line the inside of a martini glass with chocolate syrup at the rim so it slides down the sides.
Add vodka, Kahlua and Baileys to a cocktail shaker.
Fill with ice and shake until well chilled.
Strain into chocolatey glass and serve.
Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde Cocktail
This cocktail could be the elixir or potion that turns you into your polar opposite, or simply a tasty adult beverage and conversation starter at your spooky celebration. The apple syrup co-mingling with the melon liqueur adds a unique flavor you just have to taste before the night is over and everybody returns to everyday life.
Ingredients
1 part vodka
1 part apple syrup
1 part melon liqueur
Pineapple juice
Lemon-lime soda
Directions
Combine vodka, apple syrup and melon liqueur into a cocktail shaker.
Fill with ice.
Shake until chilled and strain into a cocktail glass and top with lemon-lime soda and pineapple juice.