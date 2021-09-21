Soroptimists celebrate 100 years of helping, supporting women

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio on Friday afternoon called for the island community to join them in celebrating Soroptimist International of the Americas Inc.'s 100th anniversary, and proclaimed Oct. 3 as Soroptimist International of Guam and Soroptimist International of the Marianas Day.
Founded in Oct. 3, 1921, Soroptimist International is a global volunteer movement with a network of around 72,000 club members in 121 countries, including Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and the Republic of Palau. The organization works to provide women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.
Kristin Chorbi, governor of Soroptimist International of the Americas, Founder Region, thanked Gov. Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Tenorio for recognizing the organization's 100 years of service.
"I want to especially thank Soroptimist International Guam and Soroptimist International Marianas for all the wonderful work that you have done. We thank you," Chorbi said. "Congratulations and Happy 100 year anniversary to all of us!"
Soroptimists work on grassroots projects that help women and girls achieve their individual and collective potential, realize their aspirations and have an equal voice in communities worldwide.
Rena Borja, Soroptimist International Guam president, also thanked the governor and lieutenant governor for their support.
"As you know, there are only eight clubs in District 5 and four of them are here in our area: Soroptimist International Guam; Soroptimist International Marianas; Soroptimist International Northern Marianas; and Soroptimist International Palau," Borja said.
Dina A. San Nicolas, Soroptimist International of the Marianas president, noted that Gov. Leon Guerrero is a chartered member of their organization.
"Today, we take the time to remember 100 years of Soroptimist International, where women are celebrated because of their contribution to society as a whole. We celebrate the victories of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, a charter member of the Soroptimist International of the Marianas and Guam's first elected female governor. We celebrate all the girls and women throughout the Pacific who continue to educate themselves in order to be great representatives for their island and nation," San Nicolas said.
"We as an organization continue to advocate for nothing but the best of our future female leaders and role leaders. Biba famalao'an! Biba Soroptimists!"
Joann Risong Tarkong, president of Soroptimist International in Palau, thanked her counterparts in Guam and the Marianas for the opportunity to join the celebration.
"This is such an honorable time to be together, and congratulations to Guam for this beautiful presentation to the Soroptimists. It's such a great moment to celebrate," Tarkong said.
"We come together today to support this very important mission of promoting the empowerment of women. Palau is honored to be a part of this proclamation and celebrating this occasion."
Decades of service
The Soroptimist International of Guam has been on island for 43 years and Soroptimist International of the Marianas was formed 35 years ago.
Borja said both organizations have improved the lives of our community's women and girls and each Soroptimist club has focused on specific needs of the women and girls in Guam through the volunteer work they do in the community.
SIG and SIM participate in organization-wide programs including but not limited to the Live Your Dream Award, Ruby Award, Violet Richardson Award and Dream It Be It: Career Support for Girls, according to the proclamation. They also helped found Erica's House of Hope – Guam's only visitation center offering support service for parents and children in need of a safe venue for visitation and exchange between parents.
SIG and SIM also provide scholarships for women to complete their education; provide grants to women that are heads of household studying for a college degree; provide girls the tools they need to achieve their education and career goals; and support charitable organizations that assist women and girls, including the Alee Shelter and Erica's House of Hope.