The Breaking Wave Theatre Company is now accepting submissions for its latest in a series showcasing original works that explore the themes of mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention.
This year's production, "Unspoken: Volume III – Reaching Across," will be presented in September, which is also Suicide Prevention Month.
"As a part of 'Unspoken,' artists and community members are encouraged to submit their work to present," the theatre company announced Thursday. Any presentable form of art is accepted including short plays, monologues, poems, dances, short films and visual art. Submissions are due June 5, and can be submitted online at bwtcguam.com.
For 2021, the production will have the theme "Reaching Across" in the hopes to create room to expand the conversations around mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention, according to Breaking Wave. This year's production will explore this theme in various ways including discussions on cultural barriers, generational barriers and family dynamics, as well as reaching across the ocean to connect with other artists.
"Within mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention, there are so many ways to discuss and process these conversations," notes Joyce Torres, a director for the production. "We hope that the 'Unspoken' series can serve as a way to explore and express these topics in a way that is illuminating, empathetic and ultimately healing."
"Unspoken is not just a show," adds "Unspoken" producer C.J. Ochoco. "It's a movement toward ways we can use the arts to positively impact our community."
Safe messaging
The theatre company encouraged all creators to consider safe messaging, no matter the type of work submitted.
"Safe messaging is to present material in a realistic and hopeful way to have meaningful discussions on these difficult topics without potentially causing harm to anyone," Breaking Wave stated. "By straying away from any work that is too graphic or detailed, BWTC is able to ensure the safety of actors, production staff and audience members. Creators can find safe messaging guidelines at https://suicidepreventionmessaging.org/safety or request for BWTC to review the work upon submission."
About Breaking Wave Theatre Company
Breaking Wave Theatre Company "aims to use theatre and the arts to nurture individuals and build communities." For the past three years, they have engaged in various events designed to benefit local creatives, at-risk youth and the community at large. BWTC's goals are to use the arts to promote lifelong learning, to improve well-being through self-expression, and to foster a community of artists and audiences.