A coastal cruise from Gun Beach to Tanguisson Beach

Protect Guam’s reef life. The beautiful underwater coral gardens surrounding the island take hundreds of years to grow. I will not destroy their beauty by standing on them or taking things from the reef.

Hiking on Guam frequently takes visitors into the remote and most pristine areas of the island, often exposing ancient cultural sites, historically significant sites, and various breathtaking landscapes. It is my duty as a resident of Guam to respect and protect the land, the water, and all things natural to my island. I will not litter, graffiti, or damage these unique hiking spots. I will leave nothing but footprints and take only memories.

Parking

For parking, it's highly suggested that hikers park at the beginning and end of the hike to allow for more time in between a more enjoyable trek all together.

Park your first car at the end of the hike, Tanguisson Beach. To get there, turn into the lone road by the Shell gas station in Upper Tumon, also known as the road to Two Lovers Point. At the stop sign, turn left and continue on the road, past Two Lovers Point. This straight road will pass Core Tech facilities to the right before you begin to wind down a pothole-filled road. At the bottom of this twisting, dilapidated highway, you will reach the entrance to Tanguisson Beach. Carefully drive over the harsh, dirt road to park by the beach among other cars.

Park your second car at the beginning of the hike, Gun Beach. Much easier to reach and with less potholes, travel toward the last hotel along hotel row in Tumon – the Hotel Nikko – located at the eastern end of Tumon Bay. Passing the traffic light in front of the Westin Resort, you will soon pass Hotel Nikko. Continue down the road until you reach a parking lot by the Guam Beach Bar. Park here.