A river valley rich in adventure

Tips for safe hiking

• Never hike alone. Always travel with at least one other person and ideally in a group.

• Tell family and friends where you are going and when to expect your return. Check in with loved ones through messages or by posting on social media throughout the hike.

• Carry flashlights, knives, whistles, and extra food and water while hiking, especially toward the end of the day.

• Do not expect to have cellphone or GPS service while hiking in remote areas on Guam.

• Guam's trails are largely undeveloped. Adhere to directions listed in this column, and look out for colored markers and other signs along the way. If you do happen to get lost, retrace your steps as best as you can to the last direction listed and try again.

• If absolutely lost: Stay put, make shelter, keep warm and dry, and be visible and heard.