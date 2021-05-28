Ebb and flow through Laolao, Fintasa falls

Hiker's Oath:

I acknowledge that hiking on Guam frequently takes visitors into the remote and most pristine areas of the island, often exposing ancient cultural sites, historically significant remnants, and various breathtaking landscapes. It is my duty as a resident of Guam to respect and protect the land, the water, and all things natural to my island. I will not litter, graffiti, or damage these unique hiking destinations. I will leave nothing but footprints and take only memories.