Beep. Beep. Beep.
Beep. Beep. Beep.
As the corners of your crusty eyes slowly crack open, and your arms messily extend a search to shut off your blaring phone, do you ever think about how routine life can be?
How many times do you hit your alarm's snooze button before waking up?
How many intervals and over how many hours did you set alarms?
How many half-hearted attempts will it take for you to finally get out of bed?
The answer to all is: probably too many. But we're OK with that.
We're creatures of habit living on an island where everything is by design.
How badly do you feel the need to break from that?
Taking a leap – or a hike
These were some thoughts floating around my head one morning as the day's routine rose with the sun, and I'd like to think it's something we all grapple with. You know the scenario.
You're lying in bed, staring at the ceiling or out a nearby window, and you wonder if maybe there's more? And if there is, why aren't you pursuing it?
I probably think about this more than anyone, because time and routine aren't friends of mine. But both kind of rule my life.
I'm not coming from a place of dissatisfaction, either. In fact, I'm very satisfied with the way things are.
But I think at some point, we all come to a place where we stare at the cliff's edge of our life and wonder what might be on the other side of fear? And is it worth the jump?
As far as hiking goes, I can tell you that on the other side of the mountains we climb, there's always much more gained in contrast to simply standing still.
This sense of adventure is another ingredient of Spots on The Rock, and I encourage you to let your heart lead your next steps forward when up against a mental wall.
Now, I know that sounds cliché, but when was the last time you said, "Screw this schedule," and did something you wanted to do for a change?
A lot of my hikes started off like that. A lot of study sessions were skipped and social events sidestepped the second sun rays hit my skin.
It was almost like a chemical reaction. The natural vibrancy of the day just got me going. Blue skies. Warm breezes. Leaves blowing in the wind.
I started packing extra clothes and gallons of water in my car just for the days adventure would whisper to me from afar. I wanted to make sure I could answer the call, and most of the time I did!
The days I could muster up the energy to escape another mundane ritual are days to remember. And I think we could all benefit from being a little more adventurous in our lives.
It doesn't have to be through hiking, but what better way to activate your inner adventurer than with exciting outdoor explorations?
There's a trail for you
No matter who you are, consider hiking or slow strolls along easy nature trails the next time you're feeling spontaneous. I don't care if you're 16 or 65 years old, there's a trail for you!
Sure, you could get some fresh air hanging off the fisherman's deck at the Paseo de Susana in Hagåtña, and you could probably lower your stress levels strolling around Asan Beach Park. But how about bursting your comfort bubble for once?
If the goal is to reduce routine to rubble in the name of spontaneous adventure, you wouldn't resort to the spaces and places you're familiar with – even if they aren't regular stops along your routine.
Kick your creativity into high gear and tap your friends and family to join in.
There are incredibly short nature trails across the island for busy worker bees to buzz around during their lunch break. I promise, you won't get too sweaty!
There are awesome family friendly hikes of all difficulty levels to cross off with your loved ones. There are so many that you could hike to a new spot every weekend of the year!
Best of all, these spots are always available for the adventurer inside you. So, dust off your boots, fill up your flask and pull the rug out from underneath you.
Stick around for the next entries in our Spots on The Rock series, and we'll work on planning your escape route from routine.