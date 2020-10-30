Sea, sand, salt and sun: Hit the beach!

I acknowledge that hiking on Guam takes visitors into the remote and most pristine areas of the island, often exposing ancient cultural sites, historically significant remnants and various breathtaking landscapes. It is my duty as a resident of Guam to respect and protect the land, water and all things natural to my island. I will not litter, graffiti or damage these unique hiking destinations. I will leave nothing but footprints and take only memories.

Tips for safe hiking

• Never hike alone. Always travel with at least one other person and ideally in a group.

• Tell family and friends where you are going and when to expect your return. Check in with loved ones through messages or by posting on social media throughout the hike.

• Carry flashlights, knives, whistles, and extra food and water while hiking, especially toward the end of the day.

• Do not expect to have cellphone or GPS service while hiking in remote areas on Guam.

• Guam's trails are largely undeveloped. Adhere to directions listed in this column, and look out for colored markers and other signs along the way. If you do happen to get lost, retrace your steps as best as you can to the last direction listed and try again.

• If absolutely lost: Stay put, make shelter, keep warm and dry, and be visible and heard.