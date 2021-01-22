Two waterfalls, twice the adventure

I acknowledge that hiking on Guam takes visitors into the remote and most pristine areas of the island, often exposing ancient cultural sites, historically significant remnants and various breathtaking landscapes. It is my duty as a resident of Guam to respect and protect the land, water and all things natural to my island. I will not litter, graffiti or damage these unique hiking destinations. I will leave nothing but footprints and take only memories.

Parking

If coming from central or northern Guam, cruise down Marine Corps Drive/Route 1 toward the village of Piti, passing Adelup and Asan on your way.

At the traffic light intersection near Polaris Point, leaving Piti for Santa Rita, turn left onto Route 6 and drive up the steep highway toward Nimitz Hill, passing Jose Rios Middle School and the Guam Veterans Cemetery on either side.

If coming from southern Guam, proceed past Agat and Santa Rita on Route 2, as it merges with Marine Corps Drive/Route 1, passing Naval Base Guam and Polaris Point on your way.

At the next traffic light intersection, leaving Santa Rita for Piti, turn right onto Route 6, and drive up the steep highway toward Nimitz Hill, passing Jose Rios Middle School and the Guam Veterans Cemetery on either side.

After ascending into Nimitz, take the first right turn onto rocky Larson Road, which will quickly be met by Turner Road.

The grassy lot before you is the parking spot for San Carlos Falls, as avid hikers will recognize.

Continue past this trailhead, ascending a series of winding hills through a residential area. Be wary of oncoming traffic in spite of the tight, cliffside highway and many blind turns ahead.

At the top of this daredevil drive, you will pass one last leg of residences lining the hilltop.

Note the gravel road to your left, located across the second-to-last house along the line. Park just past the dirt road, in the grassy lot, near the last house.