When the Stargazers Dance Troupe walked into the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey, their competitors didn’t know much about this team from a faraway U.S. territory. But once the Stargazers troupe took the stage it became quite clear that these dancers should not be overlooked.
By the end of the national That’s Entertainment Performing Arts Competition, the Guam group walked away with a trove of awards. With their medals in one hand and a Guam flag in the other, the dancers stood proud on stage, relishing in the recognition and respect of dancers from all over the country, who were now well aware of the group that had traveled across the Pacific to compete.
“As the competition went on many dancers and parents came up to us saying how good and awesome we were,” said Mark Gonzales, Stargazers director and choreographer.
Judges, too, liked what they were seeing from the Guam ensemble.
“I knew what we had to offer, coming from a place where most of them don’t know of, (they) really had all eyes on us,” Gonzales said.
Knowing they would be putting on a show, the Stargazers dancers put everything they could muster into their choreography, leaving it all on the stage.
They opted for energetic and emotional numbers, Gonzales said.
“That broke the norm,” he said.
This was the first time the Stargazers had entered this particular tournament.
“You never know who you are gonna go against,” he said. They only knew that they would be up against talented dancers from different groups.
'I knew my dancers were ready'
It had also been years since they showcased their skills in front of a national audience. As with everything else, their industry was not spared the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been since 2019 we last competed. Lockdowns and regulations stalled training,” Gonzales said.
Once they could train, however, the Stargazers were ruthless in their efforts. That made all the difference and filled Gonzales with confidence.
“We worked around it and made sure we trained so when the time comes regardless what competition we were going we were set and ready,” Gonzales said. “Before we went, I knew my dancers were ready.”
Once in Atlantic City, Team Stargazers had to battle jet lag and a stacked schedule. They performed from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the tournament, which took place from July 7 through July 10. The dancers aimed to give 150% of their effort for each performance.
Gonzales said that compared to the other dancers, the Stargazers troupe did incredibly well.
“They practically nearly sweeped the whole thing,” Gonzales said. “We won seven overall categories from our minis to seniors, overall male title and the highest overall score.”
In two other categories, Stargazers picked up the second and third place overall titles.
“That’s an amazing feat,” Gonzales said.
Awards
According to Gonzales, the dance team earned awards in the following divisions for the following dance numbers:
• Minis’ Overall Champions — “Best Friend”
• 7-9 Years Old Overall Small Group Champions — “Cali Girls”
• 13-15 Years Old Overall Small Group Champions — “DNA”
• 13-15 Years Old Overall Large Group Champions — “Emergency”
• 16-18 Years Old Overall Large/ Mega Group — “Run the World”
• Overall Senior Duo/Trio — “Halo”
• Overall Adult Champions — “Turning Tables”
• Overall High Score — “Emergency”
Additionally, Michael Cajigal also earned the Overall Male Title for earning the highest score, Gonzales said.
Showcasing Guam talent
Stargazers dancers’ lyrical performances particularly captivated the judges while the group’s fast-paced numbers turned out to be real crowd-pleasers, according to Gonzales.
“The dancers made the stories believable on their expressions their movements,” he said of the lyrical dances. “When Stargazers would compete the fast numbers, everyone would run in the auditorium to watch us. They would all be cheering for us.”
Now that the Stargazers have returned home, the dancers continue to work on themselves and their skills.
“Our goal is to improve students' self-confidence and self-motivation through music and dance,” Gonzales said. “We want our kids to showcase Guam’s talents in national and international stages.”