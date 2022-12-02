A group of scholars, writers and professionals is seeking CHamoru writers from across the diaspora.
The Na’huyong CHamoru Anthology Project is seeking creative writing by CHamoru authors from Guåhan, the Northern Mariana Islands, and across the diaspora to be included in this first anthology of its kind. This collection will feature influential work from throughout the spectrum of CHamoru literary production including new writing.
The project is accepting various creative genres including poetry, short stories, one-act plays, creative nonfiction and excerpts from novels or memoirs.
“I manCHamoru are writing ferociously,” said Evelyn Flores, a writer, University of Guam professor and one of the founders of The Na’huyong CHamoru Anthology Project. “It’s an exciting time, riding this tsunami.”
Flores, UOG Press and five other leading CHamoru writers and humanities leaders, have joined forces behind the project, an ambitious venture that aims in two and a half years to gather in one to two volumes some of the most influential work from throughout the spectrum of CHamoru literary production. It is seeking creative writing by CHamoru authors from Guam, the Northern Marianas, and across the diaspora.
The beginning
The project began as Flores started work on the "Indigenous Literatures from Micronesia" collection back in 2009. She realized then, as submissions poured in, that CHamorus were producing written work. That production intensified throughout the following decade across different genres, including children’s picturebooks, poetry, short stories, films, children’s programs and, lately, novels.
“It’s like a volcanic eruption out there,” Flores explained. “But because of the nature of publication, works come and go, become visible for a while and then disappear once the print inventory is gone. So it always appears that we aren’t producing a lot, but we are.”
The goal
So what’s left to do?
“We’ve got to make all this production visible as a body of literature produced by a people, as in American Literature or Chinese Literature, or Nigerian, Hispanic or Native American Literature,” said Flores. “The time is now to showcase our critical mass of production. Wherever Pacific Island and Indigenous Literatures are taught in classrooms across the world, wherever communities of readers exist who keenly follow literary and cultural developments, that’s where the CHamoru anthology aims to go.”
The process
The anthology is inviting some of the most influential writers from across the CHamoru storytelling spectrum to be part of its gathering of storytellers. But it is also opening up opportunities for fledgling writers to submit for a chance to be included alongside more established ones.
Submissions will undergo an anonymous vetting process by a board of editors that includes well-known names in the literary, scholarly and cultural worlds:
• Project Director and Executive Editor Evelyn San Miguel Flores, co-editor of "Indigenous Literatures from Micronesia," which made the 2019 ALA Choice Award List. Flores is also author of the Island Cousins children’s picturebook series.
• Michael Lujan Bevacqua, curator of the Guam Museum and a well-known advocate for Guam's history, language, culture and self-determination.
• Anne Perez Hattori, UOG professor of Pacific History and Micronesian and CHamoru Studies, editor on the board of the Journal of Pacific History. Hattori is highly respected for her incisive excavations of assumed history as exemplified in her much-published poem, “Thieves,” and her book, "Colonial Dis-Ease."
• Craig Santos Perez, University of Hawai’i at Manoa professor, award-winning writer, and recipient of the gold medal Nautilus Book Award for his 2020 book, “Habitat Threshold."
• Teresita Perez, author of “CHamoru Legends: A Gathering of Stories,” which won UOG Press its second Independent Publisher Book Award.
• Andrew Roberto, writer and program coordinator at the Northern Marianas Humanities Council. Roberto realized early on that he couldn’t just talk about the “dearth” of CHamoru literature, he had to help to address the problem by himself writing.
The bloodline
“Storytelling flows in our blood,” Flores said. “The Jesuit priest, Luis de Morales, writing in the 1600s observed that CHamorus treasured stories and poetry. According to de Morales, among our ancestors, the poet was highly ‘distinguished,’ and the title alone ‘earned him the respect of the whole nation.’ The courageous rebel leader, Hurao, who amassed 2,000 CHamoru warriors to resist Spanish colonialism in his 1671 call to arms, deployed a powerful rhetorical force, still palpable in translation, that moved even the heart of the Spanish observer priest."
Flores believes CHamoru writers have grown in tenacity despite years of colonialism.
“There is an indignation that we aren’t out there, but also a swelling self-confidence, a blooming cultural conviction, as we see that we can take home the gold in art, dance, drama, music and sports. Social media, despite its dangers, also has helped to grow that assurance as it showcases homegrown talent unacknowledged in mainstream media,” she said.
The resistance
Flores described that in the middle of all the aforementioned, is the reality of Guam’s “conflicted place in the U.S. family.”
“It has also stoked the determination to be heard. Many are done with the waiting,” Flores said. “Regardless of what Congress will do or won’t do, we will do. We will write, we will speak, we will hone the oratorical fuetsa, the power passed down to us by our guela yan guelu and the tools American education has given us, and use those gifts and tools to present our case to a global public. There is no benefit in remaining silent, quiet and invisible,” she said.
The call
Flores urges fledgling writers to not let insecurities stop them.
“Submit by the Dec. 31 deadline. Even if your work doesn’t get accepted – and then again it might – the point is you’re growing the lion heart that a writer needs. So by all means, do it.”