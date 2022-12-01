In a little over a week, a three-song self-titled EP will be released by the Guam originated but Seattle-based band Specific Islands Club whose members are Maxmillion Browne, 37, from Dededo; and Carlana Aguon, 33, from Barrigada. The EP is scheduled for release on Dec. 9.
The band name is homage to Guam and it is a play off the name of the Tumon resort “Pacific Islands Club.”
“We wanted a name related to Guam since we are both from the island,” the duo stated in a combined message to The Guam Daily Post.
The EP also features Teresa Laguana on bass who is from Toto and Alex Lugwa on drums, who is from Yigo but currently living in Austin, Texas.
The genre or style of Specific Islands Club is “90s Alternative Rock/Experimental/Psychedelic Rock/Fuzz Pop” said Browne and Aguon. “We write pop songs with fuzz in it.”
The self-described 90s kids said they naturally gravitated towards the “alternative/grunge/fuzzy sound we grew up listening to.”
The first song on the EP is titled “Tomodachitachi.” It’s a song Browne wrote inspired by growing pains experienced with his two closest friends. The message is that we can disagree on many things, but what's important is that we make the effort to try to understand each other’s views. "Tomodachitachi" literally means "friends" in Japanese, Browne's native language.
The second song, entitled “AI” has a message left to be up for interpretation. “It’s really about Allen Iverson crossing people over and breaking ankles, but we love to hear that people find ‘deeper’ meaning in the lyrics,” said Browne and Aguon.
The final track, “Wide Eyed” is a short, sappy song Aguon wrote in 2015 that had been on the shelf for a while. “It’s about being in love with someone and fearing that you aren’t enough for them, but being reassured that you are,” Browne and Aguon said.
The group is not signed to a label and aside from music have jobs to support themselves. Browne has been a music instructor for the past seven years, specifically teaching lessons in guitar, bass and ukulele which he also provides online. Aguon has been an architectural designer for six years, and currently works in float therapy as she pivots to a career in digital product design.
Browne started out as a drummer like his dad, however his dad eventually suggested he play guitar so they could jam together.
“I started playing guitar three times a week for church during high school and also had a band I gigged with called Night Light,” he said.
Aguon, Lugwa, Laguana, and Browne used to play together in Ching Batimana's drum recitals and Jazz Festivals.
“In 2005, I moved to Los Angeles to attend Musicians Institute and since then, my career led me to releasing music for TV, films, etc., and I ended up in a band in Seattle. We played on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ as well as some other local media shows and YouTube channels,” said Browne.
Aguon’s musical journey started with voice and piano lessons when she was 4 years old.
“I picked up the guitar in middle school and it basically became an extension of myself. My brother, Joe Aguon, was taking drum lessons with Ching Batimana,” said Aguon.
She shared the history behind Browne, Lugwa, Laguana and herself.
“We were the guitarists accompanying the drum students in their recitals. I also played guitar for St. Jude Thaddeus Church in Sinajana and was the guitarist for the all-female group, Rozlin Fair until I left Guam in 2010 to study architecture in San Francisco,” said Aguon.
Aguon eventually moved to Seattle in 2017 and the group immediately started their music project.
Getting to this point and releasing their music has been a journey.
“We have come a long way. We are grateful for the support that we’ve had over the years and that our paths have brought us together to make music again. Lesson learned: If you want to get your music out there, you just have to make it happen,” Browne and Aguon stated. “As long as we can make music with our friends and share it with the world, we are happy. We also love to play loud on stage. We are currently starting work on the next batch of songs to be released in the near future.”
The group does not have a regular gig at the moment but they plan to play out more next year.