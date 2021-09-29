Academy of Our Lady of Guam releases school announcements

AOLG: The Academy of Our Lady of Guam in Hagåtña is pictured April 16, 2021. Kevin Milan/The Guam Daily Post

Effective Oct. 1, Academy of Our Lady of Guam business office hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Payments may also be made at www.aolg.edu.gu electronically or with PayPal. Parents and students may also email the school with any questions at acad@aolg.edu.gu.

• Oct. 1: Dismissal at 1:30 p.m.

• Oct. 5-8: First quarter exams.

• Oct. 8: Dismissal at 1:30 p.m. Faculty/staff meeting at 1:45 p.m.

• Oct. 11: Columbus Day holiday. No classes.

• Oct. 12: Second quarter begins.

• Oct. 15: Dismissal at 1:30 p.m. Professional development at 1:45 p.m.

• Oct. 21: Dismissal at 1:30 p.m.

• Oct. 22: Parent-teacher conference (virtual/by appointment only). No classes.

• Oct. 29: Dismissal at 2:30 p.m.

AOLG alumnae are invited to register online at www.aolg.edu.gu under Alumnae Registration.

Submit a prayer request for your loved one, living or deceased, via the prayer request form at www.aolg.edu.gu under Alumnae/Prayer Request, or call 477-8203.

(The Scoop )

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments