For some students, the importance of community service translates to making a positive impact on Guam. And for them, Martin Luther King Jr. is one of the nation's greatest examples of the impact a person can have.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day, observed this year on Jan. 17, was recognized as a federal holiday to promote social change and civil rights. MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities, according to AmeriCorps, which has led this effort for the past quarter-century.
The holiday is when "Americans across the country step up to make our communities more equitable and take action to create the beloved community of Dr. King's dream," the AmeriCorps website states. "While Dr. King believed the beloved community was possible, he acknowledged and fought for systemic change. His example is our call to action."
Angelika Mansanao, a junior from John F. Kennedy High School, has previously participated in waves and other events that promote civil rights education. She said MLK waves held in Hagåtña in 2019 and early 2020 were a great experience. Gathering at Agana Shopping Center, the annual event saw participants hold posters of King by the four-way intersection.
"Quite often, when cars passed by they would honk to show their support and there were times when cars would constantly return to the intersection just to show their support – it reminded people of what Dr. King had done for us," she said.
Mansanao is the deputy group commander for the JFKHS Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps. To her, the recognition serves to inspire the community in pushing for change despite hardship.
"Acts of community service and recognition of MLK Day remind us that change is not impossible. It inspires the community by showing what Dr. King did, we can also do," she said.
Inspiration to change
Sadie Apuron, the battalion captain for Okkodo High School's Marine Corps JROTC program, agreed.
"It helps inspire the community to venture out, wanting to create unity and spread kindness throughout our community," said Apuron, detailing how the commemoration reminds her to give back to her community, such as through her service as a confirmation fascinator for the Santa Barbara Church.
"It motivates them to create a positive environment for the future generations, and to be able to stand up for their own beliefs."
The senior emphasized the importance of the holiday.
"It is a piece of history that has changed our nation for the better. Without MLK's efforts, we would have not been given the opportunities we know today – that such details like the color of our skin will not hold us back from chasing our aspirations."
Starlet Luzama, the deputy group commander for Tiyan High School's Air Force JROTC, said education is the start to making positive changes for the community.
The students encourage island residents to reach out to local organizations to see how they can help, whether it's providing recycling bins at schools, donating food or supplies for those in need.
"In order to continually better our nation of the free, we need to take care of one another and it starts with each individual effort to spread goodwill," Apuron said.
Serving the community
Donald Cruz, an Air Force JROTC instructor for Tiyan High School, commends his cadets for their continued leadership throughout community service events.
He said the Air Force JROTC's mission is to: "Develop citizens of character dedicated to serving their nation and community."
"I believe that our cadets have taken these values to heart," Cruz said.
Pre-pandemic, he watched cadets display the core value of 'Service Before Self' by participating in numerous community service events including: Special Olympics, Liberation Day Parade support, Salvation Army fundraising, village fiestas, and other community events.
And while there remain restrictions with community events, public school students' return to classrooms also means more school events that require JRTOC support.
"They are setting a collective example with millions of cadets across the globe by recognizing that our community needs help and deciding to do something positive," he said.
"Our administrators, senior aerospace science instructors, and I are extremely proud of our cadets and their many accomplishments thus far and look forward to what our cadets are ready to safely accomplish the rest of this school year."
Cruz urged the rest of the community to follow suit.
"It is this power of service and connecting with others and the life lessons of people like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the examples we learn from them, that inspire us to be better and make our nation stronger."