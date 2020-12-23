Gingerbread cookies are one of the traditional treats that many delight in during the holiday season.
With the island still on Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, many teens on Guam are still stuck at home and can't go out to purchase the sweets they enjoy during this time of year.
Teen hobby baker Michala Connelley shared her take on how to make No Molasses Gingerbread Cookies. It takes a little bit of time and patience, but she promises the work is worth it.
Follow her step-by-step guide to making these holiday classic gingerbread cookies, and experience all the joy of Christmas in the form of a cookie.
Michala Connelley's No Molasses Gingerbread Cookies
Ingredients
- 2/3 cup butter
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1 large room temp egg white
- 1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp vanilla
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 2 3/4 tsp ground ginger
- 3 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp allspice
- 1/2 tsp nutmeg
- 2 tsp cocoa powder
Steps
1. Cream butter until pale and light. This takes about 1 minute.
2. Add egg whites and vanilla. Beat again.
3. Add flour and salt. Mix it up.
4. Add your spices now. In no particular order: brown sugar, cocoa powder, cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg and ginger. Mix well.
5. Roll your dough into the desired thickness. Michala's baking time calls for a dough about 1/8-inch thick.
6. Cut out the desired shapes.
7. Chill the cookies in the refrigerator for 15 minutes.
8. Preheat the over to 350 degrees.
9. Bake for 13 minutes.
10. When done, pull the cookies out of the oven and let cool.