College application season is fast approaching, many students are looking for ways to help pay for their four-year degree.
A myriad of scholarships are available to students, however the lack of awareness about these kinds of opportunities can keep a student from pursuing higher education.
There are local and national scholarships, which have varying requirements and awards given. Some of this information may not be well known to high school students in Guam due to the lack of centralized details regarding both local and national scholarships.
Jane Shiu, college guidance counselor at St. John's School, emphasizes student initiative when applying for scholarships.
"Part of the appeal of the scholarship is that it's not just anyone gets it; you have to apply," said Shiu. "Because it's not (for) every senior, it's every senior who chooses to apply."
Shiu said students typically have a higher chance of getting a local scholarship than a national one.
"In Guam, it's a lot less competitive because there aren't as many graduating seniors compared to the whole country. You have a much higher chance of getting a local scholarship than a national scholarship," Shiu explained.
Effort and patience
Leah Bere, a guidance counselor at Harvest Christian Academy, stresses how finding the right scholarships and applying for financial aid is not just a quick process but one that requires effort and patience from both the student and their family.
"Certain avenues for financial aid, like FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) and college financial aid offices, represent the most significant opportunities for monetary assistance for college. We encourage our students to complete the FAFSA and/or CSS Profile as soon as possible and keep it up to date with their interested colleges. In addition to financial aid, colleges might award merit scholarships based upon GPA and standardized test scores. These different financial aid opportunities are usually promoted through a college's website. If a student is searching for financial aid, his first steps should be directed toward completing the FAFSA and scouring college websites for their options," Bere said.
Different opportunities like local, national, merit-based, sports and need-based scholarships are available to students. Students should do their homework to figure out which of these are right for them – some scholarships are tied to specific majors, some are based on certain levels of financial need and some only cover books, and the list of options can seem endless. All are worth looking into, counselors said.
"If a student is willing to fill out the applications and write the essays, his work may be well-rewarded," Bere said.