Two years of living with COVID-19, including its restrictions and the fear of getting sick or losing a loved one, has affected many lives in many ways – including efforts toward becoming a better you as a new year begins.
Some teens may be looking at resolutions with a sense of discouragement as the pandemic made meeting last year's goals doubly difficult.
"Watching myself fall behind in school greatly affected my mental health and made me see myself as a failure," said Layla Pugh, a junior at Guahan Academy Charter School.
She was among the many teens whose resolutions last year emphasized maintaining good grades, socializing and prioritizing mental health, but were challenged by a pandemic-riddled year. Learning in online classrooms as well as rising COVID-19 cases kept students from some school and family social functions, and maintaining a steady grade-point average – a challenge even under normal circumstances – became that much more difficult.
John F. Kennedy senior Isabella De Leon had plans to socialize and get out of the house more often in 2021.
"Seeing family and friends more was a goal of mine, but COVID prevented me from doing that," she said.
De Leon said the lack of interaction between family and friends outside of school for most of the year made her feel "very depressed and alone."
Guidance counselor Mira Hernandez-Bautista said among the primary factors that determine whether adolescents meet their goals are their attitude and mindset.
"Everything else can be learned, such as skills, knowledge and techniques, but what defines a person's future success is how they maximize their potential to reach their respective goals," she explained.
Hernandez-Bautista said it helps to break down a resolution into short-term goals. Having short- or long-term goals while accomplishing smaller sub-goals throughout the year can contribute to future plans and greater success. Getting out of your comfort zone, staying determined and tracking progress with a journal can be used as motivation to keep going.
"You'll never learn about yourself if you're always complacent within your comfort," she explained.
'What makes it more special'
The pandemic has reshaped how many people celebrate the holidays, from gathering for Christmas to creating New Year's resolutions.
With a 2020 Christmas season filled with fear and public health restrictions, this year's holidays had teens cherishing family gatherings more than ever as they reflected on two years scarred by illness and death.
"I appreciate Christmas even more, because now the reality of how short and fragile life really is is what makes it more special," said Marian Huavas, a teacher at Okkodo High School.
She emphasized being more loving toward family members, and expressing her appreciation to them more frequently with words rather than focusing primarily on gift-giving.
Even while adapting to the "new normal," Josiah Techaira, a junior at Okkodo High School, said Christmas has always been about family for him, and if anything that belief was only made stronger.
"It applied emphasis on what family means to us," he said. "We never changed our beliefs nor plan on changing it, even if COVID were to vanish."