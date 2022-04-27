Cruz wins middle school science fair, heads to national competition

Antonio Nepal Cruz's close study of Lumbricus rubellus, a species of earthworm, is taking him one step further in the world of science fair competitions.
Cruz is an eighth grade student from Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School. He recently was chosen as the overall winner of the Island Wide Science Fair's Middle School Division, according to a press release from the school. On April 2, he presented his project, which was titled "The Effectivity of Chromoleana Odorata Psidium Guajava on the Healing and Regeneration of Lumbricus Rubellus."
Cruz will now compete against other middle school students from across the nation.
"This is the first time a student from Guam reached this level of competition in science," the press release states.
Professor Claudia Taitano, chairperson for the Island Wide Science Fair nominated Antonio to represent Guam at the Broadcom M.A.S.T.E.R.S. where he will be competing at the national level amongst the best scientists in his division, the release stated.