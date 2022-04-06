Day 2 of Mo'na Manhoben Youth Summit to be held Saturday

The island's youths are invited this weekend to learn more about Guam Green Growth and engage in creating a Youth Action Plan that aims to integrate what they see as priorities for a long-term plan.
The effort is part of day two of the Mo'na Manhoben Youth Summit. According to a press release, it was "planned entirely by youth for youth, is the first summit of its kind, bringing together the island's various youth organizations and youth at-large to collaborate, create and commit to a comprehensive Youth Action Plan."
The first part of the three-day summit was held March 19 at Guam Community College in Mangilao. Participants discussed issues they have seen in the community and considered solutions to those issues. They drafted goals that would then be further developed.
This second part of the three-day summit will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Westin Resort Guam in Tumon. All youths ages 15-25 are invited to attend and engage in the conference to learn more about the G3 initiative, discuss issues important to them, brainstorm solutions and create a Youth Action Plan to bring to life the future they wish to see for themselves.
The conference will feature keynote speakers Kersha Taitano, a youth community leader and small business owner; Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio; and a guest performance by The John Dank Show. The conference is free and lunch will be provided. Mo'na Manhoben T-shirts, $10 gas vouchers and other giveaways will be provided to participants. Youths also will be invited to participate in the unveiling of the Youth Action Plan set for April 30.
'Not just the future'
"The planning and convening of this youth-empowered summit is proof that our manhoben are not just the future, they are current leaders, changemakers, boundary pushers and barrier breakers of the present," Lt. Gov. Tenorio said. "Our island youth have a vision for what they want their generation to accomplish, and this summit will equip them with the tools necessary to bring that vision to life. We look forward to supporting their continued success."
The conference is limited to 100 youth participants. Registration is on a first come, first served basis. Youths interested in attending can register at url.uog.edu/manhoben.
For more information, contact Nolan Flores via email at nolan.flores@guam.gov or via WhatsApp at 671-929-0659.