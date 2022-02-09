It's February and many high school students are looking forward to Valentine's Day. Even those without a partner are often caught up in getting little gifts or "Valentines" for friends – or focusing on the things they love like video games, school work and movies.
But too often high schoolers forget about the most foundational and important source of love: family.
Larry Nagengast, a pastor at Harvest Baptist Church and a marriage counselor, says family matters – a lot.
"If you're doing great in the world, getting that college scholarship, winning that sports championship, but if you have no loving family, life stinks. But if nothing is going right in your world, but you come home into a loving and caring family, then life is good," he said.
Families serve as the foundation of moral values and the way people feel about themselves. For children growing up, families offer accountability and guidance through hard circumstances.
"You only get one family. You can get several boyfriends and girlfriends, but you only have one set. So do what you can to enjoy their love and company," Nagengast said.
Andrew Lu, a senior at Harvest Christian Academy, said for him, his relationships with his siblings and other family members are among the most important.
"Sibling love is one of the best things in the world. We sometimes do not get along, but it's life. It's unique," he said.
It is often easy to overlook just how much comfort our family gives us. When we take the time to think about our parents, we can realize that there is really nobody like Mom, he said.
"Since I'm planning on studying abroad for college, I will be replacing my siblings with roommates, but it's just not the same," Lu said. "I realize just how little time I have left with my family, so I take the time to appreciate all the moments – good or bad."
Challenges
Realizing our family's love is sometimes very challenging, some say. Many teens often forget, or just don't really know, how much parents sacrifice to ensure their children have transportation, meals and other necessities. Often times, these become routine tasks and teens take for granted that they're being done or should be done for them.
"Sometimes you don't know what you have, until you don't have it," Nagengast said. "But I can assure you that your parents will be there in your darkest moments."
That is not to say that parents are perfect. And often we have to "depend on God's love to guide us through tough times," he said. But parents, generally, want to see their children succeed and are logical in their approach.
Returning the love received from family, especially parents, isn't always easy. But there are ways to reciprocate their love.
"Take the time to also do some chores without being asked. Yes, do them. They'll make your parents proud of you and give them the comfort that you believe family is important," Lu said.
And sometimes, when something happens – because it always does – teens need to be empowered to make things right.
"Talk to your family members. Don't shut yourself in. Make several attempts and give them time to understand the situation. You do have to take time to apologize and make things right," Lu said.
He encouraged fellow teens to take time to talk to their parents.
If you're in the car on your way home from school, for example, don't instantly pick up the phone and start messaging friends. Take a minute to talk to your mom and see how she's doing. Ask her: "Hey mom, how was your day?"
Making that effort, he said, will always be appreciated.