The Guam Department of Education is continuing its efforts to develop fluent and proficient generations in the CHamoru language in all academic subject areas through its Faneyåkan Sinipok CHamoru Immersion Program.
The program is part of the CHamoru Studies and Special Projects Division of GDOE and aims to provide and implement educational programs that will revive and maintain the language and culture of the indigenous people of Guam.
It was initially expected to start last year, however, like much of everything else it was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CHamoru Studies and Special Projects Division is accepting kindergarten applications for school year 2021-2022 at P.C. Lujan Elementary School.
Parents who are interested in children learning all subject areas in CHamoru are asked to fill out the form online at https://tinyurl.com/7ke3vr92.
An interview will be scheduled for all eligible applicants to discuss program requirements and commitments, according to a press release.
Parents and guardians are required to register their child for the face-to-face model of learning. Program hours will run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:43 p.m. Transportation for students must be provided by a parent or guardian.
Commitments
Additionally, participating families must agree to the following commitments. Parents and guardians are:
● to participate on a consistent basis;
● to take CHamoru immersion classes; and
● to provide eight hours of in-kind service to the program every month.
Program requirements:
● The program is open to any child living on Guam who will be 5 years old by July 30, 2021.
● Transportation to and from school must be provided by a parent or guardian. (Families within the attendance area of P.C. Lujan Elementary School may take the school bus.)
● Face-to face model of learning is required.
● Parents or guardians of students accepted into the program will need to sign a document stating their commitment to program requirements. Failure to fulfill commitments may result in families having to withdraw from the program.
Learn more