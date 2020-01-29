Catholic schools on Guam are celebrating Catholic Schools Week, which is traditionally observed at the end of January.
Brian Songco, the student council president of FDMS, said that Catholic Schools Week is a perfect chance for students, teachers, parents and the community to reflect on the Catholic values that have been instilled throughout their lives and how they have changed to virtuous people. This year’s Catholic Schools Week theme is Faith, Sacrifice, and Commitment.
On Jan. 31, Father Duenas Memorial School will host the Catholic Schools Week Carnival at the Phoenix Center from 4-10 p.m. Students of all ages are invited.
Songco said the event aims to bring the Catholic community together and they're also using it as a drive. He encourages teens to bring school supplies, clothing, or canned goods that can then be exchanged for tickets. The event will have multiple games, a movie room, a bouncy house and a prize booth.
The Friar said that the student government wanted to focus on building the Catholic values and sharing them with others — providing for a much-needed outreach amongst Catholic schools.
“By the end of this week, I hope to highlight in my school community the ways in which our education has done a good job at teaching what it means to be Catholic," he said.
National Catholic Schools Week has been observed since 1974, according to the National Catholic Educational Association. It is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs all week, which in 2019 is Jan. 27 to Feb. 2. Many schools typically observe the annual celebration week with Masses, open houses and other activities for students, families and parishioners. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to our church, our communities and our nation.