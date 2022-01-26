GDOE offers SAT training courses for students

The Guam Department of Education is offering SAT training for public high school students and the deadline to sign up is Friday, Jan. 28.
The 14-hour courses will be offered in three groups from Feb. 7 to March 5.
According to GDOE, the test following that date would be March 12.
"We are glad to be able to offer SAT prep for students who are planning to take the exam this March," said Superintendent Jon Fernandez.
He acknowledged that many universities have removed the SAT/ACT as an admission requirement this year.
However, he added, there are still some colleges that require students take and submit SAT results prior to enrollment.
"We know our students will want to do well, and for the SAT, it helps to be familiar with the exam and to do some level of practice before you take the real thing," he stated. "We hope students will take advantage so we can continue offering this type of support going forward."
Sylvia Calvo is a school program consultant and the lead for the College, Career, Civic Engagement and Life Readiness project, which is spearheading the courses.
She said it's the first time they're doing these workshops in recent years. The upcoming training courses could be the start of others, depending on participation.
"If it's successful ... and we get a lot of students participating in it, then we'll continue with it," she said.
The groups will meet on different days throughout the week.
Group 1
• Mondays and Fridays - 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
• Online session
Group 2
• Tuesdays and Thursdays - 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
• Face-to-face session (at NICE School)
Group 3
• Wednesdays - 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
• Saturdays - 1 to 3 p.m.
• Online session
The NICE, or National Institution of Continuing Education, School is located in Hagåtña in the building across Sirena Park, according to officials.
Students who will be doing the courses online will get a Zoom link via email. They will need a laptop or tablet.
Officials encourage students to check with their guidance counselor or fill out a form online at bit.ly/gdoesat. They can also call GDOE at 671-300-1635 or email ccclr@gdoe.net.
The courses will cover:
Reading & Writing
• Connecting passages
• Best answer selection
• Writing skills
• Language skills
• Connected meaning
• Grammar rules
• Improved writing style
Math
• Heart of Algebra
• Problem solving and data analysis
• Passport to advanced math