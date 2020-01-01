It's 2020 but the Christmas celebration isn't over yet. You still have time to enjoy some beautiful lights and send your photos to goodnews@postguam.com.
Worlds of Wonder
Colorful and brightly lit, the Christmas array, which is sponsored by the Guam Visitors Bureau, started Dec. 5 and will run until the end of the month. The lights turn on nightly from 6-10 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The lights are on extended hours Friday to Sunday when they close at 11 p.m. The holiday array is located next to Tumon Sands Plaza. The annual display features Santa's elves, his reindeer and a tropical Christmas theme that embraces the Hafa Adai spirit. Expect a crowd, but take the family for a free evening of beautiful pictures and enjoy the colors of Tumon.
Governor's Holiday Home & Christmas Festival
• Holiday Home at Government House in Agana Heights is open from 6-8:30 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays until Jan. 7.
• Christmas lights at the Guam Museum and Skinner Plaza will be lit at sundown until Jan. 7. Check out live entertainment at the outdoor stage every Saturday.
Hilton Holiday Train
The Holiday Train at the Hilton Guam Resort & Spa is on display at the main lobby. Proceeds of this year's event will go to the Autism Community Together. For more information, call 646-1835 ext. 5501.
'Let There Be Peace' St. Fidelis Friary Christmas Village Display
The annual Christmas display returns to the Agana Shopping Center, open from 6–9 p.m. until Jan. 6. There is no entrance fee.