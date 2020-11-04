Leadership for Jim Pamplona and Jenna Treaster has made it to a new level as two of the five high school students on island who emerged as the 2020-2021 GTA Youth Leaders out of dozens of applicants.
"I actually found out (about the program), I believe, either two days or the day before the deadline. I read all the criteria and I found out that I met the criteria," said Treaster, a Guam High School senior.
"I figured, 'Why not?' It's an incredible experience to work with a bunch of other amazing youths from Guam."
The GTA program, now in its second year, is aimed at empowering Guam's youth. Last year's program had two students: Avinash Dhanraj and Austia Mendiola.
The program expanded to five participants this year. The students are: Pamplona, Treaster, Minami Cramer, Lexis Rene Sablan and Justine Xu.
This year's theme, "Lead With Purpose," serves as a reminder that the greatest leaders not only have a purpose but are focused on the desire to serve others, GTA representatives said.
"GTA leaders would focus on continuing to succeed in matters of leadership, planning and execution," said GTA Marketing Coordinator Zane Matias, when asked what GTA Youth Leaders was about. "We really want to empower our youth and provide them with a platform to inspire others and create meaningful connections with their peers, and create a positive change."
Pamplona saw this opportunity as a stepping stone for his higher-education goals, as well as a way to contribute to the community.
"I could say that I applied partly for the benefits because I plan to go off-island (for college). I wanted to ease the burden of college expenses," he said.
"I truly want to make a change in our community. I want to leave a mark in our community."
This year's winners earned:
- Complimentary GTA mobile phone services and the latest Android or iPhone for one academic school year.
- A $2,000 scholarship in a 529b account with ASC Trust.
- Up to 100,000 air mileage points to compete in an approved art, sport or academic competition.
Impacting the community
Treaster, who serves as an executive officer in the Naval Junior ROTC program, said she tries to advocate for kindness and makes an effort to reach out to her community members to see what she can do to help.
"Personally, I would feel that my role in the community (is to) be as helpful as possible," she said.
When asked about how their work can inspire others, both students said they hope to impact those who look up to them as soon-to-be high school graduates.
Pamplona said he first felt the weight of that responsibility when his younger brother wrote about him as part of a school project on a person he looks up to.
Pamplona said he hopes to model responsibility and leadership for his younger brother and cousins.
"It's really empowering ... for them to look up to me and see me as their role model," he said. "My little brother always looks to me when they have assignments ... and he puts me as his older sibling that he looks up to."
Treaster, who is the baby of the family, said she feels like she can make an impact on younger students in her school, relying on her own experience as a young and shy freshman.
"Specifically in the NJROTC program, we work with a lot of freshmen," she said. "Those are the kids that I get to empower and make an impression on and encourage to grow."
She said she was able to grow as a high school student with the help of older students and mentors.
"I want them to feel ... like they can ask questions and experiment and grow who they are, rather than just feeling stuck in this tiny little freshman body that doesn't know what to do and is nervous," she said. "Those are the people I connect with the most and feel like I can make a difference for."
Don't feel limited
Treaster said if there's one message she wants to get across to fellow youth, it's not to let doubt overshadow the possibilities.
She said when she first learned who else had been chosen as a youth leader, she was wowed.
"One of them has been to Carnegie Hall, the other is on an amazing robotics team, the other is an incredible athlete who is in cross country and is a surfer, and Jim is an amazing leader in his school who participates in all these amazing programs," she said. "And on the side I was like, 'How am I standing next to these incredible people?'
"Don't doubt yourself," she said. "There's so many characteristics in each person ... don't doubt those abilities and characteristics that you have because it can take you somewhere. It's taken me somewhere and I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunities I've been presented with."
Pamplona said while the current pandemic isn't making life easier, it also provides a unique opportunity for self-discovery.
"Don't feel limited," he said, encouraging fellow youth to take the time to explore their interests. "Continue to work hard, be yourself, find a purpose and be a leader not for yourself but for your community."