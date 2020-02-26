More than 900 students from all over the island gathered in the Veritas Hall of Dominican Catholic School, where the 34th annual Archdiocese of Agana World Youth Day event was held. The WYD cross goes from parish to parish and each year the event is hosted by a different church. This big event was held on Feb. 22 at the Santa Barbara Parish of Dededo.
The theme this year was “Seen, Known, Loved," which was selected by the parish’s planning committee to address the spiritual needs of our island’s youth. Patricia Anub, WYD Guam coordinator 2020 and SBCS director of youth and faith formation, said that it was a one-year preparation which started when Santa Barbara was named this year’s host at last year’s World Youth Day. The theme corresponds with the parish's objective, which is to “lead teens to a holy longing of God by meeting them where they are and inspiring them to be change-agents in their faith.”
The speakers were Grant Javier and Samuel Betances. Javier spoke about the themes of “seen” and “known." Betances talked about the idea of love and what it means to be “loved.” Both mentioned the trials they had in their past and how, through a strong faith in God, they persevered into the strong people they are today. Javier’s discussion was geared toward social media and the modern world along with its effects on society, specifically teens. Betances shared his past and the abuse he endured – and yet in spite of it all, he experienced the love of the Lord.