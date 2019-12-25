Last year, the Okkodo High School Junior Class of 2020 hosted the first season of Sing! Guåhan, an islandwide singing competition with participants and attendees from a diverse collection of schools.
This upcoming year, the now-senior Class of 2020 brings back the islandwide euphonic competition for a second season. To be hosted Jan. 24-25 at the Okkodo High School gymnasium, the competition is open to all high school students on island.
The overarching theme this year is of diversity and inclusion, senior class president Kyona Rivera said.
“The purpose of this event is to provide an opportunity for the youth of Guam to showcase their vocal talent," Rivera said.
On Day 1 of the two-day competition, live auditions will take place. Participants will be judged on performance by a panel of judges who will determine who will advance to the battle rounds, which take place on Day 2. Additionally, judges will choose performers to become a part of their team, and under the judge’s mentorship and coaching, they will perform their heart out for the battle rounds.
“The Finale” will showcase the semi-finalists and the chosen teams.
On this second day, these teams battle it out to for the finals, and then, the remaining teams will each contend with each other to take home the title of finalists, who will then battle for the title of Sing! Guåhan: Season 2 Grand Champion. Both the judges and audience will vote on the grand champion.
In a competition jam-packed with talent, the judges are no exception.
“The past season, we had award-winning local artists as judges such as Jed Antonio, Charlotte Mercado, Shannon McManus, and Frankie McJohn," Rivera said. "Our reigning Sing! Guåhan Grand Champion is Rosel Tahimik from Tiyan High School (who was) coached by Judge Charlotte Mercado.”
The Okkodo High School senior Class of 2020 encourages everyone from all walks of life to participate and showcase their talent, not only as a testament to their skill and potential but as a liberating means of breaking out of their shell.
To compete in Sing! Guåhan Season 2, you can register online at www.singguahan.com and submit an audition video. The deadline to register is Jan. 10, 2020.
If you would like to bear witness to exceptional talent and singers in the making, you may purchase tickets at the Okkodo High School main office starting Jan. 7, 2020. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.